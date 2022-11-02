Tennessee Titans takes on Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium for Sunday Night Football

Tennessee Titans (5-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (5-2)

Sunday, November 6th, 2022 | 7:20pm CT

Kansas City, MO | GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium | TV: NBC (WSMV-4)

Nashville, TN – A pair of 5-2 division leaders clash this week on Sunday Night Football, as the Tennessee Titans take a five-game winning streak to Kansas City for a showdown with the Chiefs. Kickoff at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (capacity 72,936) is scheduled for November 6th at 7:20pm CT.

Since 2014, the Titans have won five of their six encounters with the Chiefs, including a 2-1 mark since Mike Vrabel was hired as head coach in 2018.

The lone blemish during that time was the Titans’ last visit to Arrowhead Stadium, the 2019 AFC Championship at Kansas City (January 19th, 2020), which the Chiefs won 35-24. Most recently, the Titans registered a 27-3 victory over the Chiefs at Nissan Stadium on October 24th, 2021.

The contest will be nationally televised on NBC, including Nashville affiliate WSMV Channel 4. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico, analyst Cris Collinsworth, and reporter Melissa Stark.



Fans in Nashville can stream live Titans games with the newly-launched NFL+ subscription service, which offers access to all local games and all primetime games on phones and tablets, live local and national audio for every NFL game, and more.



The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans games across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Amie Wells and gameday host Rhett Bryan.



Additionally, Westwood One Sports will broadcast the game to a national radio audience. Play-by-play announcer Ryan Radtke and analyst Ryan Harris have the call.

About the Tennessee Titans

Running Game, Defense Power Fifth Straight Win

The Tennessee Titans traveled to Houston Texans last week to face the AFC South-rival Texans, but they were forced to do so without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill. For the first time since Tannehill took over as the starter during the 2019 season, he was inactive and missed a game.

With third-round rookie quarterback Malik Willis making his first career start, the Titans leaned heavily on the running game and Derrick Henry, who authored one of the best performances of his seven-year career in a 17-10 victory. He rushed for 219 yards and a pair of touchdowns, giving him his sixth career 200-yard game to tie O.J. Simpson and Adrian Peterson for the most in NFL history. The Titans’ team total of 314 rushing yards ranked second in team annals.

Henry also set the franchise career touchdown record. With his 75th touchdown (72 rushing and three receiving), he eclipsed Eddie George’s previous franchise-best mark of 74 touchdowns.

On defense, the Titans yielded only 161 yards to the Texans, their sixth-best defensive performance during the team’s “Titans era” (since 1999) and their best since September 19th, 2010 against the Pittsburgh Steelers (127). The Texans rushed for 43 yards and netted 118 passing yards. The Titans defense also registered its fourth consecutive game with three sacks, and cornerback Kristian Fulton contributed an interception.

About the Kansas City Chiefs

After enjoying a bye last week, the AFC West-leading Chiefs will have two weeks to prepare for the Titans. Prior to their open date, they won five out of seven games, including most recently a 44-23 road win at the expense of the San Francisco 49ers.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has led the Chiefs to six consecutive AFC West championships and four straight postseasons in which they hosted the conference title game. Reid’s 257 career victories (including postseason) rank fifth in NFL history among head coaches.

Sixth-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes leads the NFL in passing yards (20,866) and touchdowns (171) since taking over as Kansas City’s full-time starter in 2018. He was named the NFL MVP in 2018 and the Super Bowl LIV MVP following the 2019 campaign. In 2022, he has passed for 2,159 yards and an NFL-high 20 touchdowns.