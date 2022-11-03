APSU Men’s Basketball defeats Fisk at the Dunn Center, 89-64

Clarksville, TN – Sean Durugordon scored a game-high 24 points, powering the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team to an 89-64 exhibition win over Fisk, Wednesday, inside the Winfield Dunn Center.

Austin Peay State University shot 62.62 percent (23-of-37) inside the arc, totaling 44 points in the paint, and 54.4 percent (31-of-57) overall. The Governors turned 22 Bulldogs’ turnovers into 30 points. Nate James‘ squad recorded seven steals, led by Durugordon’s four.

“We used our defense to set the tone tonight,” James said. “Defense led to offense tonight, and we were able to get out into transition and knock down shots.”



Durugordon, one of four Governors in double figures, finished 10-of-15 from the floor and 3-of-4 from the free throw line to go along with six rebounds. Elijah Hutchins-Everett and Guy Fauntleroy chipped in 13 and 12 points, respectively, off the bench. Hutchins-Everett was a perfect 5-of-5 shooting, while Fauntleroy was 3-of-5 from the floor and 5-of-6 from the stripe. Shon Robinson chipped in 10 points to go along with six rebounds.



“We came out and played hard tonight,” Durugordon commented. “I think we played with a lot of intensity, and you could feel it, whether it was guys on the floor or on the bench. We didn’t let up.”



Fifteen Austin Peay State University players saw action Wednesday, and 10 found the scoring column. Cameron Copeland finished with nine points. Carlos Paez was 4-of-4 from the line, as the Governors shot 19-of-24.



Hutchins-Everett and Nathan Moore each pulled down four boards. Fauntleroy, Robinson, and Elijah Perkins each dished out three assists.



The Governors shot 53.9 percent (14-of-26) from the floor in the first 20 minutes, leading to a 41-31 edge at intermission. A 9-0 APSU run gave the Governors a 26-14 lead with 8:50 left in the first half. The advantage would swell to as many as 15 after Hutchins-Everett canned a triple to make the score 41-26.



Fisk cut its second-half deficit to eight, 57-49, with 12:11 to go in the game, but Austin Peay State University countered with an 11-0 spurt. A pair of Paez free throws gave his team a 68-49 upper hand with midway through the second half. A Drew Calderon bucket from deep gave APSU their largest lead of the evening, 87-61, with 3:09 to play.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team opens the regular season on November 7th at North Carolina State. Tip-off is set for 7:00pm CT.