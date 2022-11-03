APSU Volleyball plays Kennesaw State, Jacksonville State this weekend at the Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s volleyball team’s final full weekend of home volleyball action includes a Blackout and Senior Day as part of the festivities.

First, Austin Peay State University hosts Kennesaw State in a Friday 6:00pm “Blackout” match. Austin Peay State University then recognizes its six seniors prior to the start of its Saturday 4:00pm match against Jacksonville State.

The APSU Govs return home after splitting a pair of matches last weekend on the other side of the Appalachian Mountains. Austin Peay State University took a set off ASUN Conference-leading Liberty to start the trip. APSU then notched its fourth three-set win of 2022, Saturday, at Queens.



Tegan Seyring continued her impressive ASUN play during the weekend excursion, posting 25 kills (3.57 per set) and a .354 attack percentage – both team bests. Mikayla Powell added 21 kills (3.00 per set) during the weekend and notched a .327 attack percentage. That duo leads the APSU Govs with 144 kills and 132 kills, respectively, in ASUN play this season.

Through The Rotation

Right-side hitter Tegan Seyring has made her mark in ASUN action. She leads Austin Peay State University with 144 kills (3.00 per set) and a .274 attack percentage in league matches. She has posted nine of her 10 double-digit kill performances in league play, including her current streak of five straight.

After opening the season with eight double-digit kill performances in 11 matches, right-side hitter Mikayla Powell posted just one double-digit outing in the first six ASUN matches. However, she has averaged 3.40 kills per set at a .360 clip in her last six matches – all double-digit outings

Kelsey Mead and Janvier Buggs have teamed up at setter this season, the fourth-consecutive year the APSU Govs have used a setting tandem. Mead has a team-best 6.18 assists and 2.25 digs per set while Buggs has 4.11 assists per set.

Buggs leads APSU with 27 service aces (0.32 per set), with Mead (25 aces, 0.27 set), libero Erin Eisenhart (23, 0.22), and Marlayna Bullington (20, 0.26) also with 20-plus aces this season.

Middle blocker Jaida Clark ranks third among the APSU Govs hitters with 191 kills (2.10 per set). She has double-digit kills in five of her last seven matches and has twice tied her career high of 14 kills during the stretch – first against Lipscomb (October 14th) and then again against Central Arkansas (October 22nd).

Erin Eisenhart has picked up where she left off last season, averaging 4.41 digs per set. She ranks sixth in the ASUN and is pacing an APSU defense that ranks fourth in the ASUN with 15.51 digs per set.

Powell has posted eight of the APSU Govs top 12 kill performances this season, including a season-best 23 kills against North Dakota State.

Marlayna Bullington has two of the top 12, including 17 kills against Toledo. Tegan Seyring has the other two spots, with 17 kills twice this season.

Middle blocker Maggie Keenan led the APSU Govs with 71 blocks (0.92 per set) with five outings of six-plus blocks prior to suffering an injury during Austin Peay State University’s home match against Lipscomb (October 14th).

APSU Govs, Quickly

Austin Peay State University has posted a 2-2 mark in its last four matches. The Govs last four matches are all against teams still in the hunt for the ASUN regular-season title. Kennesaw State and Central Arkansas are one-match behind ASUN-leader Liberty, with Jacksonville State two matches back.

Scouting The Weekend

Kennesaw State

Series: Austin Peay State University leads, 2-0.

Notably: The Govs and Owls meet for the first time the 2008 season. It is the first time KSU and APSU meet in Clarksville.

Last Meeting: Austin Peay State University snapped a two-match losing streak with a 3-0 sweep of host Kennesaw State at the 2008 Owls Challenge. Stephanie Champine came off the bench to lead APSU with 13 kills and a season-best .375 attack percentage.

Quickly: Kennesaw State enters the weekend one-match behind league-leading Liberty after splitting its four matches against the Florida-based teams (2-2) the past two weekends. The Owls boast the league’s best offense in terms of kills, averaging an ASUN-best 13.79 kills per set. That despite not having a player rank among the ASUN top 10 in individual kills per set. Dani Ballou leads KSU with 3.11 kills per set (just outside the top 10) but five other hitters are averaging 2.0 kills per set or more this season.

W2W4: Ballou leads the team in kills but middle blocker Clarie Parsons has proven to be dangerous at the net with a .347 attack percentage that is third in the ASUN while also averaging 1.13 blocks per set (5th in the ASUN).

Jacksonville State

Series: Tied, 16-16.

Notably: APSU and JSU meet after a two-season hiatus, last meeting in 2019. The Govs have won their last four home matches against the Gamecocks.

Last Meeting: Senior middle blocker Karli Graham finished with 10 kills and three blocks but Austin Peay State University dropped a three-set decision at Jacksonville State in 2019.

Quickly: The Gamecocks are two matches back of league-leading Liberty and also went 2-2 against the Florida Four the past two weeks. Jacksonville State owns the ASUN’s most efficient offense with a .280 attack percentage – 27 points better than second-place FGCU. Katie Montgomery leads that effort with an ASUN best .376 attack percentage.

W2W4: While Montgomery is the ASUN’s leader in attack percentage, it may be Lena Kindermann’s performance that is the most impressive. She ranks seventh in attack percentage with the most attack attempts (687) among any of the top 10. Among Division I leaders, she ranks 147th in attack percentage while she ranks four among the Top 150 in total attacks. She also ranks fourth among the league’s hitters with 3.51 kills per set.