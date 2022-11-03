Nashville Sounds release 2023 Season Home Game Times

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced today its game times for all 75 home games at First Horizon Park during the 2023 season. Nashville opens the year at home on Friday, March 31st when they host the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) at 6:35pm.

The Sounds will play a vast majority of home games at 6:35pm with the only exceptions coming on Sundays and Tuesday, July 4th when the Sounds host the Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians) at 6:05pm.

Nashville’s first seven Sunday home games of the season will begin at 2:05pm. The team will play a 1:05pm game on Sunday, July 9th vs. Columbus prior to the All-Star break. The final five Sunday home games of the year will be played at 6:05pm.

A printable version of the 2023 schedule with home game times can be viewed at https://bit.ly/23SoundsHome. All game times are subject to change.



The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. The 2023 season begins at home on Friday, March 31st against the Louisville Bats.



For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.