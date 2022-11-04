APSU Beach Volleyball’s Tristian Smith, Chloee McDaniel advance at AVCA Beach Championship

Huntsville, AL – Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball’s Tristin Smith and Chloee McDaniel lost their first two matches of the inaugural AVCA Fall Collegiate Beach Championship, Thursday, at John Hunt Park Sand Volleyball Complex.

The 64th seed of the tournament fell 2-0 to the top-seeded duo, Florida State’s Paige Kalkhoff and Raelyn White, dropping each set by a score of 21-11.

Smith and McDaniel dropped their second match to USC’s Madison Shields and Madison White, the 32nd seed, by a score of 2-0. They lost the first set 21-16 and the second 22-20.

Smith and McDaniel lost their third match to Hawaii’s Kaylee Glagau and Brooke Van Sickle, the 33rd seed, by a score of 2-0. They lost the first game 21-14 and the second 21-12.

As the fourth-place team in Pool A, Smith and McDaniel advance to Saturday’s 49-64 bracket.