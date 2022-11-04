Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball downs Tusculum at the Dunn Center, 80-47

Clarksville, TN – Four Governors scored in double-figures as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team earned an 80-47 exhibition victory against Tusculum, Thursday, in the Winfield Dunn Center.

Despite four lead changes and seven players in the scoring column, Austin Peay State University trailed the Pioneers 16-15 following the first quarter.

The deficit, however, was the final of the night for Austin Peay State University, as a Yamia Johnson three-pointer 30 seconds into the second quarter put the Govs back in the lead for the final time.



After a pair of Mariah Adams’ free throws following Johnson’s score, Anala Nelson intercepted a Tusculum pass and drove down the court for her second coast-to-coast finish of the night.



Adams found Liz Gibbs on a baseline cutter which put APSU up by 11 with 4:07 remaining in the second quarter – the Govs’ largest lead at the time. The Govs held the 11-point advantage into the half and led 36-25 after outscoring Tusculum 21-9 in the second quarter.



Adams’ second of three field goals came a minute into the second half and sparked a 17-6 APSU run spanning over seven minutes to give the Govs a 54-44 advantage.



Tiya Douglas was the first Gov to reach double-figures after connecting on her third three-pointer of the night two minutes into the third quarter. Adams joined Douglas in double figures after scoring her 10th and 11th points in the fourth minute of the penultimate quarter.



Douglas and Adams were two of eight APSU Govs to score in a third quarter that was highlighted by Gabby Zapata Smalls’ six points, two rebounds and a 3-for-3 mark from the field.



Austin Peay State University stuck to its post-play in the final 10 minutes after leading 58-30 after three quarters. Eighteen of APSU’s 22 fourth-quarter points came in the paint, with the team connecting on a game-high 64.3 percent from the field in the frame.



Shamarre Hale tallied her first double-double as a Gov following six points and four rebounds the fourth quarter. The Chicago, Illinois native finished the night with a team-high 12 rebounds and tied fellow Wright State transfer, Jada Roberson, for a team-best 12 points.

The Difference

Depth. No one reached 25 minutes played for Austin Peay State University, but all 10 Govs that did play logged at least 12 minutes. The APSU Govs’ bench shot 50 percent from the field and outscored Tusculum’s, 35-11.

Inside the Box Score

Austin Peay State University has outscored its last five exhibition opponents, 441-247, winning by an average of 38.8 points.

Austin Peay State University’s four players in double-figures were its most since six Govs eclipsed 10 points against Trevecca, on November 28th, 2020.

Shamarre Hale is the first APSU Gov to record a double-double since D’Shara Booker against Tennessee State, on March 3rd.

Mariah Adams led the Govs with five assists. The Little Rock, Arkansas native averaged 4.6 assists per game at Old Dominion last season.

Tiya Douglas led APSU with three three-pointers. Douglas holds the NJCAA single-game record after connecting on 13 three-pointers as a freshman at Trinity Valley Community College.

Seven Govs hit 50-percent-or-better from the field.

Austin Peay State University’s 10 offensive rebounds helped lead the Govs to a 12-2 advantage in second-chance points.

APSU outscored TU 44-16 in the paint.

Coach’s Corner

With head women’s basketball coach Brittany Young

On overcoming a slow start… “With 10 players playing in their new home arena and in front of the fans for the first time, there was a little bit of anxiousness and nerves early on which is part of the game and you saw that a little bit in the first quarter. Once we were able to relax and settle in, you saw what we could do both offensively and defensively.

On the team’s depth… “We have a lot of depth on this team. As a coach, I want to play a lot of bodies. Just looking over the box score and seeing that no one did play over 25 which is ideal for me because we have goals and aspirations to play deep even into the spring. Our players have to continue to do their part by coming in and knowing the scouting report, knowing the gameplan and then executing it.”

On the team’s shooting… “We have a lot of versatility. Tiya Douglas was an excellent three-point shooter and overall player at Trinity Valley Community College and we want to help her get back to that version of herself. Overall, I am excited for how many players that we had play well today.”

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team officially tips off its 62nd season and first as a member of the ASUN Conference against Cumberland in a Monday game in the Winfield Dunn Center. The game begins at 6:00pm