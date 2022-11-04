Blanchfield Army Community Hospital releases Schedule for Veterans Day, Fort Campbell DONSA

Fort Campbell, KY – In observance of the Veterans Day federal holiday, Friday, November 11th, and the Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Activities, Monday, November 14th, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) outpatient services, including outpatient pharmacies, will follow a DONSA/holiday schedule.

November 11th | Veterans Day Federal Holiday

All outpatient services, including patient-centered medical homes, outpatient pharmacies, dental clinics, and the appointment line, close on federal holidays and therefore, will be closed Friday, November 11th in observance of Veterans Day. BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services, and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7.

November 14th | Fort Campbell DONSA

Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes including Air Assault, Byrd, Gold, LaPointe, Young Eagle, and Screaming Eagle Medical Homes remain open for scheduled appointments, Monday, November 14th.

BACH specialty services open on the DONSA include Women’s Health, laboratory, ophthalmology, and the Department of Behavioral Health. Physical therapy opens until noon. Orthopedics and podiatry are open to scheduled patients and acute care needs. Epperly Dental Clinic will be open for dental sick call on November 14th. Patients can contact 270.798.3675 or 270.798.3544 for assistance.

Fort Campbell Pharmacies

BACH’s Main, Town Center, LaPointe, Byrd, and Screaming Eagle pharmacies operate normal hours on the DONSA.

Town Center Pharmacy operates normal Saturday business hours, 8:00am-4:00pm, November 12th.

All outpatient services reopen Tuesday, November 15th.

TRICARE Nurse Advice Line

After hours and on national holidays, beneficiaries may utilize TOL or call the MHS Nurse Advice Line at 1.800.TRICARE (874.2273). Nursing staff who support the NAL phone lines can assist beneficiaries with non-life-threatening medical concerns and provide further guidance. Beneficiaries experiencing a medical emergency, such as severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, should call 911.



With services from TRICARE Online Patient Portal Secure Messaging at www.TOLSecureMessaging.com, patients can book appointments, request and review lab and test results, securely email their care team a question, request medication refills, or request a referral. To register for online services, visit your care team administrator.



Patients may book or cancel appointments through www.tricareonline.com 24/7 or through BACH’s Appointment Line at 270.798.HOSP (4677) or 931.431.HOSP during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 6:00am-4:30pm.