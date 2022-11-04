Clarksville Police Department releases Cash Express Aggravated Robbery Update

Clarksville, TN – While Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers were searching the immediate area, an individual was found hiding near a residence. He took off running and after a short foot pursuit, he was caught and taken into custody.

It was determined that this was not the individual that committed the robbery, but someone who had a warrant already on file for an unrelated charge and he was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

The robbery suspect is a black male approximately 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He was wearing a red ski mask, red and black jogging shorts, and black tennis shoes.

Clarksville Police detectives believe he fled the area in an automobile no other information is available at this time. This is still an active investigation.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Cash, at 931.648.0656, ext. 5264.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.