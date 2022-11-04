Clarksville Police Department reports Aggravated Robbery at Cash Express on Fort Campbell Boulevard

Clarksville, TN – On Friday, November 4th, 2022, at approximately 12:42pm, Clarksville Police Department officers responded to Cash Express, 1219 Fort Campbell Boulevard for an armed robbery that had just occurred.

The clerk stated that a black male wearing black jogging pants and a red ski mask jumped over the counter, pointed a gun at them, and then grabbed cash out of the drawer.

The suspect then exited the business and ran northbound. CPD officers and deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and an MCSO K9 officer tracked the suspect down Park Lane.

The public is reminded that this is an active scene and officers are searching the area. Anyone that might have noticed anything suspicious is asked to call 911 immediately.

More information will be sent out as it becomes available.