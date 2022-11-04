Clarksville Police Department seeks to Identify Suspects from Cloverland Event Center Shooting

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating an aggravated assault that occurred on October 29th at approximately 2:00am at the Cloverland Event Center, 1411 Tylertown Road.

What was supposed to be a Halloween Party for 50 – 60 people ended up being a gathering of approximately 160.

At some point during the party, a fight between two females and a few males broke out, and a short time later an unknown person(s) fired a gun.



Several vehicles that were parked in a field were struck and a 17-year-old female was hit in the cheek with a projectile as she was driving away from the scene. Friends drove her to Tennova Healthcare where she was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.



A possible description of one of the suspects is a light-skinned, black male, approximately 18-22 years old and driving a grey vehicle.



Detectives with the Clarksville Police Department are asking anyone with information about the suspects to contact Detective Howard at 931.648.0656, ext. 6662.



The Clarksville Police Department is advising owners and managers of Special Events/Venues to vet their clients before coming to an agreement on an event. CPD has seen a recent pattern where a renter might misrepresent their intentions. Clarksville Police have seen where these events have resulted in violent conduct, including gunshots or other extensive damage to the facility.



Additional considerations should include ensuring that maximum capacity is not exceeded and include some type of security.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Howard at 931.648.0656, ext. 6662.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.