66.9 F
Clarksville
Saturday, November 5, 2022
HomeNewsMontgomery County Fire Service finishes Pump Testing
News

Montgomery County Fire Service finishes Pump Testing

News Staff
By News Staff
Montgomery County Fire Service conducts annual Pump Testing
Montgomery County Fire Service conducts annual Pump Testing

Montgomery County Fire ServiceMontgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Fire Service completed its annual pump testing on 14 fire trucks this week at multiple locations. The annual pump test is a documented procedure to ensure fire apparatus can perform as designed and pump at its rated capacity.

The chassis drivetrain, pump, pump transmission, and associated plumbing go through a progressive series of tests designed to prove the system is in sound working order.

Montgomery County Fire Service conducts annual Pump Testing
Montgomery County Fire Service conducts annual Pump Testing

According to National Fire Protection Association (NFPA 25), fire pumps need testing annually to perform as designed. Montgomery County EMA Chief Baggett observed the pump checks by Deputy Chief Randy Steeley and training officers Kevin Falsetto and Logan Face.


“Our partnership with Fort Campbell’s Fire Department & Emergency Services is a tremendous benefit for the County. We conducted the tests with their Draft Commander 3000 pump-testing trailer, and I’m happy to report that every piece of equipment passed the test,” said Baggett.

Annual testing helps maximize system integrity and ensure a fast, effective response in a fire emergency. The testing takes approximately an hour. For more information about Montgomery County Fire Services, visit https://mcgtn.org/fire.

Previous article#1 Tennessee Football heads to Athens to take on #3 Georgia
Next articleAPSU Beach Volleyball’s Tristian Smith, Chloee McDaniel advance at AVCA Beach Championship
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online