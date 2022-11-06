Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball hosts Cumberland, Monday

Austin Peay vs. Cumberland

Monday, November 7th, 2022 | 6:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team tips off its 62nd season and first as a member of the ASUN Conference against Cumberland on Monday, in the Winfield Dunn Center. Tip-off is at 6:00pm

The Governors have won five-straight home openers, tied for the longest streak in program history. A win also would be APSU’s third season-opening victory in the last four seasons – its most in four years since 1994-98.

The Governors 2022-23 roster features 10 newcomers who look to make their APSU debut in Monday’s home opener. Those 10 newcomers are comprised of two freshmen and eight student-athletes with Division I experience.



Austin Peay State University Athletics is celebrating Veterans Day in Monday’s home opener. All veterans will receive a free general admission ticket by showing their military ID at the ticket window.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM (Jahmar Perkins – PxP / Zach Pugh – Color)

All Austin Peay women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip.

Watch Live: ESPN+ (Alex Gould – PxP / Patton Cook – Color)

All home and ASUN Conference matches this season will be aired on ESPN+.

Tickets

Season and single-game tickets are on sale for the 2022-23 women’s basketball season! Fans can purchase their tickets online at LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or by calling the Austin Peay State University Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

From The Jump

Austin Peay State University begins its 62nd season and first as a member of the ASUN Conference in Monday’s 6:00pm game against the Phoenix.

The Governors are 26-20 all-time in home openers and have won their last five – tied for the longest streak in program history (2000-05).

Head coach Brittany Young returns to the bench for her second season in Clarksville after leading the Governors to a 20-13 record in 2021-22.

Young led Austin Peay State University to its first postseason victory in program history following a 73-59 victory against Furman in the Women’s Basketball Invitational, on March 19th.

Young joined LaDonna Wilson, Susie Gardner, and Andy Blackston as the fourth coach in program history to lead their team to a 20-win season.

Young became just the second head coach in program history (Blackston, 2003-04) to lead their team to 20 wins in their first season at the helm.

Yamia Johnson also returns for APSU this season. The Lexington, South Carolina native led Austin Peay with 15.1 points per game while shooting 42.7 percent from three-point range.

Liz Gibbs and Kaiden Glenn round out the APSU Govs’ trio of returners last season. Gibbs averaged 16.4 minutes per game in her 29 games off the bench, while Glenn appeared in six games across her freshman campaign.

The Governors’ roster features 10 newcomers, including seven Division I transfers. Those transfers – Mariah Adams, Jada Roberson, Mahogany Vaught, Ajah Wayne, Shamarre Hale, Tiya Douglas and Gabby Zapata Smalls – have combined for 571 career games, 343 starts, 4,762 points, and 13,110 minutes of action on the court.

Johnson and Wayne both represented the APSU on the ASUN Women’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference Team.

Wayne spent the last four years at Old Dominion where she was a two-time All-Conference USA selection, including a First Team All-USA honoree in 2021-22.

Adams also played at Old Dominion the last four years. The Little Rock, Arkansas native averaged 4.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game last season which was second and seventh in Conference USA, respectively.

A pair of Wright State transfers, Roberson and Hale adds two-way versatility to the Govs’ lineup. Roberson averaged 13.7 points and 2.4 rebounds per game last season, while Hale averaged 6.8 points and 6.4 rebounds in four years for the Raiders.

Smalls averaged 7.3 points and 6.9 rebounds at St. Joseph’s (PA) last season and enters her senior campaign with 100-career rebounds.

Another versatile newcomer for the APSU Govs, Vaught averaged 9.5 points and 4.1 rebounds last season at South Alabama.

Austin Peay State University won its exhibition against Tusculum, 80-47, Thursday. Four Govs scored in double figures in the victory.

Shamarre Hale led the way with 12 points and 12 rebounds while shooting 5-for-7 from the field.

About the Cumberland Phoenix



2022 Record: 2-0 (0-0 MSC)

2021 Record: 13-16 (8-13 MSC)

2021 Season Result: Cumberland was the 10th seed in the 2021-22 Mid South Women’s Basketball Championship and had its season following a 63-58 loss to Freed-Hardeman in the tournament’s opening round.

Returners/Newcomers: 11/5

Notable Returner: Lindsey Freeman averaged 10.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for the Phoenix last season, earning Second Team All-Mid-South Honors. The junior guard was named to the MSC Women’s Basketball Watch List, Oct. 27, alongside teammates Alaina Rongos and Brittany Miller.

Notable Newcomer: Kayla Gordon was a 2021-22 First Team NJCAA All-America selection at Illinois Central after averaging 10.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 41.1 percent from the field and 76.7 percent from the charity stripe.

Series History

Cumberland leads the all-time series, 4-2; however, the two teams have met just once since 1986.

The Governors defeated Cumberland, 80-54, on November 24th, 2003, in the last meeting between the two teams. Gerlonda Hardin and Jessica Grayson led APSU in scoring with 16 and 12, respectively.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the offseason and ahead of the Governors’ inaugural season as a member of the ASUN Conference, follow the Austin State University women’s basketball team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team begins a five-game, 24-day road trip with a Saturday 6:00pm game against Chattanooga at McKenzie Arena. APSU then travel to Nashville for a November 17th, 6:30pm game against Vanderbilt at Memorial Gymnasium.