Dense Fog expected overnight for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that patchy dense fog has developed in Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee, especially for locations along and south of I-40.

Visibilities of less than one-quarter mile or less will be possible through the overnight hours.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution by slowing down and using low-beam headlights.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.