Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for November 7th, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of November 7th, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Raisen ‘Milo” is a young, male Labrador Retriever. He is medium size and has been fully vetted and neutered so this handsome guy can go home the same day! For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Noah is an adult, male medium-size Domestic Shorthair cat. He is litter box trained, fully vetted, shots updated and will be neutered before heading to his new home.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Carl is a male Domestic shorthair, very handsome and quite sassy! He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He is very selective with whom he plays with so he needs to be the only cat in the home. He can get along with calm, cat savvy dogs but no children please as he does tend to play rough.

He is a character and gives affection on his terms so he would benefit from an experienced cat owner who is fine with understanding and accepting Carl on his terms!

He can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Bruce Lee is a very cute 3-4-month-old male kitten. He has been thoroughly vetted, neutered, litter trained, playful, and enjoys attention. He is very affectionate and enjoys the company of other cats.

Bruce Lee can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Bruce is a 6-7-year-old charming male Lab mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, house-trained, and on Heartworm prevention. At this time, having been with a male owner for so long, he does seem to prefer men. With time and patience that might change. But for now, he does bond quickly with men and will be your velcro companion.

Bruce does like a quieter home, no children or other pets, and plenty of outdoor activities, so jogging and long walks would be great for this guy. He will be wonderful company for someone retired or someone who is home a lot.



Come meet this good boy through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Mason is a handsome, male coonhound mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, house trained and gets along great with other dogs and is fine with children. He isn’t sure yet about cats, so it’s best he goes to a cat free home.

Being a hound Mason instinctively will follow his nose so he should be kept on a firm leash when out and about. He loves running around a nice big, fenced yard so that would be a huge plus in his new home. His new home should be dedicated to continuing his training and helping him live his best life!

Mason can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Doc is an 11-week-old male Great Pyrenese mix puppy. This boy will be large. Doc is up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations and the rescue will neuter him at their vet when age appropriate.

He is already dog door trained but if you do not have one you will need to work on training him. Doc does well with children and loves playing with other dogs. This baby is looking for his forever family.

For more details and information you can find Doc through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Simba is an extremely handsome 2-3-year-old Pit/Mastiff mix and he is still looking for his forever family. This sweet boy might look intimidating purely due to his size but don’t let that fool you, he is an absolute love bug! He is great with kids and can be around other dogs but his size might be a bit much for some dogs so for now he needs to be the only pet in the home.

Hopefully as his confidence grows he might be able to have a friend to run around and play with in the future.. He is fully vetted and would love a family willing to give him time and patience as he adjusts to his new surroundings.

If you are looking for that special new family member please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, at 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Dune Buggy is an adorable 12-week-old female fluff ball of energy! Dune Buggy has a unique ‘Pirate look” but it’s just her third eyelid that was treated but not removed. She is 100% fine and sees perfectly out of it so the vet chose not to put her through surgery.

She does give off a cute pirate look and it’s funny especially since she loves sitting on your shoulder. She is litter trained, fully vetted, and spayed. She is fine with other cats and well-mannered dogs. PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on her and all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

[

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Casey is a charming adult female Labradoodle mix. She is fully vetted, house-trained, and spayed. Casey is very friendly, loyal, playful, and funny. She is also good with children but a bit dog selective at this time so she would prefer being the only pet in the home.

Casey has been trained and knows basic commands. A large yard to play in and a home willing to make her part of the family and include her on adventures would be ideal for this sweet girl. If you think Casey will be a great addition to your life, you can contact the rescue.

For more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing