66.1 F
Clarksville
Monday, November 7, 2022
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department responds to Shooting on Wild Fern Lane
News

Clarksville Police Department responds to Shooting on Wild Fern Lane

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) received a 911 call at 12:45pm on Monday, November 7th, 2022, regarding a shooting that already occurred in the area of Wild Fern Lane.

One person had been shot in the side and was flown to Nashville by life-flight helicopter, his status is unknown at this time. Detectives and members of the Crime Scene Unit came and processed the scene, CPD asked motorists to find an alternate route until the scene was cleared.

It is believed that this is an isolated incident and detectives are asking for anyone in the immediate area of Wild Fern Lane, Tobacco Road, and Sandburg Drive to review their security cameras for any activity between the hours of 12:30pm and 12:45pm.
 
The victim was driving a gold Jeep Grand Cherokee. Anyone with a video that shows that vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately.
 
There is no other information available for release at this time.
 
Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Steinlage at 931.648.0656, ext. 5472.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Previous articleHow Far Will The Left Go To Win Their Green Energy Crusade?
Next articleClarksville Gas and Water Department plans Bancroft Drive water outage
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online