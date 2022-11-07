Clarksville Police Department responds to Shooting on Wild Fern Lane

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) received a 911 call at 12:45pm on Monday, November 7th, 2022, regarding a shooting that already occurred in the area of Wild Fern Lane.

One person had been shot in the side and was flown to Nashville by life-flight helicopter, his status is unknown at this time. Detectives and members of the Crime Scene Unit came and processed the scene, CPD asked motorists to find an alternate route until the scene was cleared.

It is believed that this is an isolated incident and detectives are asking for anyone in the immediate area of Wild Fern Lane, Tobacco Road, and Sandburg Drive to review their security cameras for any activity between the hours of 12:30pm and 12:45pm.



The victim was driving a gold Jeep Grand Cherokee. Anyone with a video that shows that vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately.



There is no other information available for release at this time.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Steinlage at 931.648.0656, ext. 5472.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.