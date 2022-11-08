Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball falls at North Carolina State, 99-50

Raleigh, NC – The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team sophomore Shon Robinson tallied 13 points despite his team’s 99-50 loss to North Carolina State, Monday, in the season opener for both teams inside PNC Arena.

Robinson shot 5-of-9 inside the arc and 3-of-4 at the free throw line to go along with five rebounds and a block. Carlos Paez had nine points off the bench, going 7-of-7 from the free throw line. Elijah Hutchins-Everett added eight points. Guy Fauntleroy and Cameron Copeland each scored five points.

Fauntleroy dished out four of his team’s eight assists and also had two steals.



Austin Peay State University shot 39.1 percent (9-of-23) in the first 20 minutes but trailed 49-21 at intermission.



The Wolfpack shot 61.3 percent (19-of-31) from the field in the first half and 60 percent (21-of-35) in the second.



Terquavion Smith ended with 26 points on 9-of-15 shooting, one of five North Carolina State (1-0) players in double figures.



A Sean Durugordon two-handed finish, one of three Austin Peay (0-1) dunks on the night, cut his team’s deficit to 12-6, but the Wolfpack countered with a 14-0 spurt over the next 5:06 to open up the game.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team travels to Purdue, on November 11th, for a 6:30pm CT tip-off.