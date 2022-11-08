Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball falls at North Carolina State, 99-50

Raleigh, NC – The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team sophomore Shon Robinson tallied 13 points despite his team’s 99-50 loss to North Carolina State, Monday, in the season opener for both teams inside PNC Arena.
Robinson shot 5-of-9 inside the arc and 3-of-4 at the free throw line to go along with five rebounds and a block. Carlos Paez had nine points off the bench, going 7-of-7 from the free throw line. Elijah Hutchins-Everett added eight points. Guy Fauntleroy and Cameron Copeland each scored five points.
Austin Peay State University shot 39.1 percent (9-of-23) in the first 20 minutes but trailed 49-21 at intermission.
The Wolfpack shot 61.3 percent (19-of-31) from the field in the first half and 60 percent (21-of-35) in the second.
Terquavion Smith ended with 26 points on 9-of-15 shooting, one of five North Carolina State (1-0) players in double figures.
A Sean Durugordon two-handed finish, one of three Austin Peay (0-1) dunks on the night, cut his team’s deficit to 12-6, but the Wolfpack countered with a 14-0 spurt over the next 5:06 to open up the game.
Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball
The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team travels to Purdue, on November 11th, for a 6:30pm CT tip-off.