Clarksville Police Department reports Two Pedestrians Involved in Hit-and-Run on Lafayette Road

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department responded today to a hit-and-run vehicle crash involving a white Chrystler 300 and two pedestrians on Lafayette Road. The crash occurred at approximately 12:30pm between Orleans Drive and Darlene Drive.

The driver did not stop and fled the scene. One of the pedestrians was flown to Nashville by life-flight helicopter, their status is unknown at this time.

A description of the vehicle is a white Chrystler 300 with possible front-end damage and missing the passenger side mirror, the windshield may be damaged as well.

Fatal Accident Crash Investigators are processing the scene and this is an ongoing investigation, no other information is available for release at this time.



The Clarksville Police Department is asking for anyone in the immediate area that has video cameras, to review them and contact CPD if they observe the suspect vehicle. Anyone who might have witnessed this vehicle is asked to call 911.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Crosby at 931.648.0656, ext. 5336.