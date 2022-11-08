63.6 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, November 8, 2022
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department reports Two Pedestrians Involved in Hit-and-Run on Lafayette Road
News

Clarksville Police Department reports Two Pedestrians Involved in Hit-and-Run on Lafayette Road

News Staff
By News Staff
Chrystler 300 involved in Hit-and-Run on Lafayette Road
Chrystler 300 involved in Hit-and-Run on Lafayette Road

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department responded today to a hit-and-run vehicle crash involving a white Chrystler 300 and two pedestrians on Lafayette Road. The crash occurred at approximately 12:30pm between Orleans Drive and Darlene Drive.

The driver did not stop and fled the scene. One of the pedestrians was flown to Nashville by life-flight helicopter, their status is unknown at this time.

A description of the vehicle is a white Chrystler 300 with possible front-end damage and missing the passenger side mirror, the windshield may be damaged as well.

Fatal Accident Crash Investigators are processing the scene and this is an ongoing investigation, no other information is available for release at this time.
 
The Clarksville Police Department is asking for anyone in the immediate area that has video cameras, to review them and contact CPD if they observe the suspect vehicle. Anyone who might have witnessed this vehicle is asked to call 911.
 
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Crosby at 931.648.0656, ext. 5336.

Previous articleClarksville Parks and Recreation announces Annual Christmas Light Run to return to McGregor Park
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online