Planters Bank Presents… to show Christmas movie favorites at the Roxy Regional Theatre this November, December

Clarksville, TN – The Planters Bank Presents… film series has your wishlist in mind with a host of holiday movie favorites slated for November and December at the Roxy Regional Theatre.

Tickets are $10.00 (adults) and $5.00 (10 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/filmseries, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to show times).

Popcorn, assorted candy and drinks are available as concessions.

Elf

Sunday, November 27th at 6:00pm

After accidentally falling into Santa Claus’ gift sack, a human baby is raised at the North Pole, growing up to believe he is an elf. Due to his large size, Buddy (played by Will Ferrell) causes chaos in Santa’s workshop, forcing Kris Kringle to send him on a mission to find his human roots.

Traveling to New York in full elf uniform, he eventually finds his real father, a cynical businessman who attempts to start a relationship with the childlike Buddy with hilarious results.

Rating: PG

Running time: 97 minutes

Release year: 2003

Director: Jon Favreau

Cast: Will Ferrell, James Caan, Bob Newhart, Edward Asner, Mary Steenburgen

The Polar Express

Sunday, December 4th at 6:00pm

When a doubting young boy takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery that shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe.

The Academy Award-winning team of Tom Hanks and director Robert Zemeckis reunite for this inspiring adventure based on the beloved children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg.

Rating: G

Running time: 100 minutes

Release year: 2004

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Cast: Tom Hanks, Nona Gaye, Peter Scolari, Leslie Zemeckis, Michael Jeter

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Sunday, December 11th at 6:00pm

In this sequel to the two Lampoon Vacation flicks, the Griswold family host their dysfunctional relatives for the holiday as the dad (Chevy Chase) contends with spontaneously combusting Christmas lights and temperamental trees while anticipating the arrival of his annual bonus.

Rating: PG-13

Running time: 97 minutes

Release year: 1989

Director: Jeremiah Chechik

Cast: Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo, Randy Quaid, Juliette Lewis, Johnny Galecki

It’s A Wonderful Life

Monday, December 19th at 6:00pm

In Frank Capra’s classic holiday comedy/drama, an angel (Henry Travers) helps a compassionate but despairingly frustrated businessman, George Bailey (Jimmy Stewart), by showing what life would have been like if he never existed. George starts to realize how many lives he has changed and impacted, and how they would be different if he was never there.

Rating: PG

Running time: 130 minutes

Release year: 1946

Director: Frank Capra

Cast: James Stewart, Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore, Thomas Mitchell, Henry Travers

