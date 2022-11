Clarksville, TN – The 19th Judicial District Attorney’s office will hold the Twenty-fifth Annual “On Wings of Love” ceremony on Tuesday, December 6th, 2022, at 5:30pm.

It will be held at First Baptist Church, 499 Commerce Street, Clarksville, Tennessee (Hope Building – Door 7). “On Wings of Love” is a ceremony in remembrance of the homicide victims in Montgomery County.