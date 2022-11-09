APSU Soccer inks Five on National Signing Day

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head soccer coach Kim McGowan announced the signing of five incoming freshmen for the 2023-24 academic and athletic year.

“This 2023 class is filled with amazing young student-athletes that I know will make a strong impact on our program and the Austin Peay State University community,” said McGowan. “With each recruiting class, we look for great people and great soccer players. I could not be happier to add this group to the team.”

McGowan’s signing class includes two midfielders (Vivian Burke and Haley Lindquist), two defenders (Alexis Shuster and Carolyne Young), and one goalkeeper (Lauryn Berry).

All five signees also are from the Midwest, with Shuster, Burke, and Berry hailing from Missouri, and Young and Lindquist coming from Ohio and Illinois, respectively.

Alexis Shuster | Defender | Liberty High School

A defender from Saint Louis, Missouri, Alexis Shuster was a 2022 First Team All-Gateway Athletic Conference selection at Liberty High School after earning Second Team All-GAC honors as a sophomore. She earned Class 4-2 All-Region selection last season under head coach Heidi Kleekamp.

Shuster plays for the club Saint Louis Scott Gallagher 05 which is coached by Shawn Hewitt.

McGowan on Shuster… “Alexis is a strong defender with lock-down 1v1 ability. She is dangerous on free kicks with her left foot and can drive a ball over distance. Her hard work and execution fit in with how we want to play.”

Vivian Burke | Midfielder | Webster Groves High School

A midfielder from Saint Louis Missouri, Vivian Burke prepped at Webster Groves High School under head coach Matt Hearty.

Burke was a first-team all-conference following her freshman and junior seasons and plays for the club Saint Louis Scott Gallagher 05 alongside fellow signee, Alexis Shuster.



Burke comes from a family of Division I soccer athletes. H her sister, Isabel, plays at Missouri State and her other sister, Ava, played at Lindenwood from 2017-21.



McGowan on Burke… “Viv brings vision, distribution, and an aerial presence to our future midfield. When she gets on the ball, she can play through opponents’ back lines and set us up for success in the attacking third.”

Carolyne Young | Defender | New Albany High School

A defender from New Albany, Ohio, Carolyne Young prepped at New Albany High School under head coach, Jared Dombrowski, and plays for the Ohio Premier Soccer Club and head coach, Willie Gage.

Young helped lead the Eagles to their second-straight district championships last season while also earning her second-straight first-team all-conference honor.

Young was named the conference player of the year and a Second Team All-State selection by the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association as a junior.

McGowan on Young… “Carolyne is another lefty that we are excited to add to our back line. As an outside back, she gets up and down the field helping the attacking, while being a shutdown defender. Her speed will be a spark on the field.”

Lauryn Berry | Goalkeeper | Lee’s Summit High School

A goalkeeper Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Lauryn Berry spent her prep career at Lee’s Summit High School under head coach Dave Wiebenga.

After earning second-team all-conference honors following her sophomore season, Berry was named the Conference Goalkeeper of the Year and earned first-team all-conference honors as a junior.

A multi-sport athlete, Berry played for the LSHS girls’ basketball team, lettering in her freshman season.

She also played for the Kansas City Athletics 05 ENCL club under head coach, Vasil Ristov.

McGowan on Berry… “Lauryn will be joining our goalkeeper union this fall. Her ability to hold on to shots in the box is huge at this level. She also can play from her feet helping us to build our attack. I think her and Katie [Bahn] will do a great job protecting the net.”

Haley Lindquist | Midfielder | Burlington Central High School

A midfielder from Elgin, Illinois, Haley Lindquist prepped at Burlington High School under head coach Jessica Arneson. Lindquist tallied 10 goals in her sophomore season, earning all-conference honors and leading the Rockets to a sectionals victory.

Lindquist also captains the BGHS girls’ basketball team that won the 2022 Class 3A Regional Championship.

Linguist plays club soccer for Chicago FC United and head coach Sean Palacios. She helped lead Chicago FC United to an 18U Illinois State Cup Championship earlier this fall.

McGowan on Lindquist… “Haley is an absolute workhorse in the midfield, and I am happy to add her to the team. She can play anywhere in the midfield but especially does a great job getting forward and running through. We will be looking forward to the creativity she adds.”

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the offseason, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s soccer team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsWSOC) and on Facebook (Austin Peay Women’s Soccer).

Also, make sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com/sports/womens-soccer for all news and stories throughout the offseason.