Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf adds Abby Hirtzel, Jillian Breedlove on National Signing Day

Clarksville, TN – On National Signing Day, Austin Peay State University (APSU) head women’s golf coach Jessica Combs has announced the signings of Jillian Breedlove and Abby Hirtzel for the 2023-24 academic and athletic year.

“I am excited for both of these student-athletes to join the program and help us win more championships,” said Combs.



Breedlove, a native of Pasco, Washington, attended the International Virtual Learning Academy but played her prep career at Pasco High School. Breedlove was a district champion in 2022 en route to a fourth-place finish at the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association 4A State Championship.



Breedlove was the 2022 Mid-Columbia Conference (MCC) Player of the Year and has picked up two First Team All-MCC selections in her prep career.



“Jillian is a fierce competitor,” said Combs. “She does not like to lose and is dedicated to figuring out what she can do better than she was the day before.”



Earlier this year, Breedlove won the 2022 Pacific Northwest Golf Association Junior Girls’ Amateur Championship. Breedlove was one of the top 16 qualifiers after 36 stroke play holes and then won the 36-hole championship match with a 6&5 victory. Breedlove also won the Washington Junior Golf Association (WJGA) District 4 Championship and finished tied for fifth at the WJGA State Championship.



In 2021, Breedlove finished in second – after dropping a three-hole playoff – at a Golfweek Elite Junior Tour Event at Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tennessee – the same course the Austin Peay women’s golf team competed on in the 2022 NCAA Women’s Golf Regionals.



Hailing from Mansfield, Texas, Hirtzel prepped at Mansfield High School where she was the captain of the golf team. Hirtzel posted a 74.4 scoring average in her prep career and shot a career-best 69 in the 2021 University Interscholastic League (UIL) District 11 Tournament.



Hirtzel was a UIL All-District 11 and All-Region 2 selection in both 2020-21 and 2021-22. A four-year varsity contributor, Hirtzel was a two-time UIL State Championship qualifier and helped Mansfield win District 11 titles in 2020-21 and 2021-22 while qualifying for the state championship in both seasons.

“Abby is going to bring such a positive energy to the program,” said Combs. “She loves the game of golf and will do whatever it takes to help the team be successful.”In 2022, Hirtzel qualified for the Texas Golf Association Women’s Amateur First Flight after being a Women’s Amateur Championship Flight qualifier in 2021. On the Texas Junior Golf Tour, Hirtzel posted five top-five finishes in her career and was a 2022 State Match Play Qualifier. During the 2021 season, Hirtzel finished as the 16th-ranked player in points and posted a 76.86 stroke average. She followed that up with a 73.5 stroke average during the 2022 season.Austin Peay State University women’s golf is back in action when it tees off at Samford’s Huntsville.org Intercollegiate at the Highland’s Course at Hampton Cove on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Owens Cross Roads, Alabama.

