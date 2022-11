Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has located the Chrysler 300 that was involved in the hit-and-run crash involving two pedestrians yesterday.

This is an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.

The male victim that was flown to Nashville by a life-flight helicopter has been reported in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD Investigator Crosby at 931.648.0656, ext. 5336.