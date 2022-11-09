Taco John’s Family Pack and a Pound Makes Feeding the Crew Easy

Cheyenne, WY – Taco John’s is making holiday festivities affordable and convenient with its Family Pack and a Pound bundle.

Now available, the popular quick-service restaurant’s bigger. bolder. better. bundle is an easy-to-order meal deal that conveniently feeds friends and family for any occasion. The Family Pack and a Pound includes two Beef Meat & Potato Burritos, four Beef Softshell Tacos and one pound* of signature Potato Olés® – all for just $19.00.

“Between hosting visitors, attending gatherings and shopping for gifts, the holiday season can be a stressful time,” said Taco John’s Chief Marketing Officer, Barry Westrum. “We want to offer our guests an easy solution to feeding family, friends, co-workers and others at a budget-friendly price. Whether it’s simply hanging out with your crew or satisfying a hungry family, our easy-to-order meal deal is perfect for anyone with a serious appetite and a love for great Mexican food!”



Taco John’s Family Pack and a Pound is available until February 1st, 2023. Additionally, guests can celebrate the holiday season by giving the gift of craveable Mexican food favorites with a Taco John’s gift card. For every $25.00 in gift cards purchased in-store or online, guests will receive a $5.00 bonus card redeemable from January 1st to February 28th, 2023.



With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos, Potato Olés® and now, the all-new Fried Chicken Taco. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and the everyday $1.00-$2.00-$3.00 ValuEST Menu. Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

Taco John’s in Clarksville is located at 955 North Riverside Drive.



*Pre-cooked weight.

