Tennessee Highway Patrol is looking for Suspect that fled from a Trooper in Robertson County

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is seeking information that may aid in apprehending a fleeing suspect in Robertson County on November 6th, 2022. Preliminary information indicates that Sedric Stevenson, age 26, is a black male with long hair from Tennessee.

Mr. Stevenson was detained and fled on foot as the trooper attempted to place him in his patrol vehicle on Interstate 65 in Robertson County.

When last seen, Mr. Stevenson ran across the interstate and into the woods. The trooper gave foot chase and was unable to apprehend him. Mr. Stevenson wore a white shirt, dark pants, and black shoes. Mr. Stevenson’s hands were handcuffed behind his back.

THP has attached photos taken from the trooper’s video system.

Anyone who may have information about Sedric Stevenson’s whereabouts, please contact the local Tennessee Highway Patrol Emergency Dispatch Communications Center at 615.744.3091, extension 1, and request to speak with Lieutenant Dye.

