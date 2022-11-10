Austin Peay State University hits the road to face Purdue

Austin Peay (0-1) at RV/RV Purdue (1-0)

Friday, November 11th, 2022 | 6:00pm CT

West Lafayette, IN | Mackey Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team travels to Purdue, Friday, for a 6:00pm CT tip-off.

The game is televised on the Big Ten Network. Updates are also available on the official Austin Peay State University men’s basketball Twitter account (@GovsMBB).

Broadcast Information

TV: Big Ten Network

TV Talent: Tyler Terens (play-by-play), Rapheal Davis (analyst)

Live Stats: letsgopeay.com

Twitter Updates: @GovsMBB

Series Information

Series Record: 0-2.

Last Meeting: #10 Purdue 87, Austin Peay 65 (November 23rd, 2010; at Purdue)

Record at Austin Peay: 0-0.

Record at Purdue: 0-2.

Record at Neutral Site: 0-0.

Coach James vs. Purdue: 0-0.

Facing The Boilermakers

This is only the third time Austin Peay State University has faced Purdue. The then-No. 10 Boilermakers defeated the Governors, 87-65, in the last meeting on November 23rd, 2010. Purdue dropped Austin Peay, 81-64, in the first meeting on December 9th, 1994. Both contests took place at Purdue.

Last Outing

Austin Peay State University’s Shon Robinson tallied 13 points despite his team’s 99-50 loss at North Carolina State, Monday, in the season opener for both teams

Robinson shot 5-of-9 inside the arc and 3-of-4 at the free throw line to go along with five rebounds and a block. Carlos Paez had nine points off the bench, going 7-of-7 from the free throw line. Elijah Hutchins-Everett added eight points. Guy Fauntleroy and Cameron Copeland each scored five points.

Fauntleroy dished out four of his team’s eight assists and also had two steals.

The Governors shot 39.1 percent (9-of-23) in the first 20 minutes but trailed 49-21 at intermission.

A Sean Durugordon two-handed finish, one of three Austin Peay State University dunks on the night, cut his team’s deficit to 12-6, but the Wolfpack countered with a 14-0 spurt over the next 5:06 to open up the game.

One Of The Best

Carlos Paez is one of nine players in Austin Peay State University history to have over 300 career assists and 600 career points.

Hold’em To 60

The APSU Govs have won six-straight games when holding opponents under 60 points.

A Lock With the Halftime Lead

Over the past five seasons, Austin Peay State University is 70-18 when holding a halftime lead.

Paez Entering The Record Books

Carlos Paez ranks eighth in Austin Peay State University history for career assists with 322. He needs 15 to pass Nick Stapleton (1998-2002) for seventh.

70 Is The Magic Number

Since the 2010-11 season, APSU has compiled a record of 150-81 when scoring 70 or more points.

638 And County

Austin Peay State University has made at least one 3-pointer in 638 straight games. The last time the Governors did not make a trey was on February 18th, 2002 against Morehead State.

ASUN Rankings

Austin Peay State University ranks second in the ASUN in free throw percentage (.850) and third in free throws made per game (17.0).

Paez leads the conference in free throw percentage (1.000) and is third in free throws (7).

About the Purdue Boilermakers

The Purdue Boilermakers opened their season, Tuesday, with an 84-53 win over Milwaukee.

The Boilermakers are aiming for their second straight 2-0 start after last year’s team opened the year 8-0 while ascending to the No. 1 national ranking in the AP poll in early December.

Purdue has won 15 straight non-conference games at Mackey Arena. The last non-conference home loss came on November 9th, 2019, against Texas (70-66), preventing Purdue from a 2-0 mark that season.

The Boilermakers have won eight straight games in the month of November, with its last loss coming November 26th, 2020, versus Clemson (81-70).

Against Milwaukee, Purdue recorded at least 10 steals and 10 blocked shots in the same for just third time in school history (December 22nd, 2009, vs. SIU Edwardsville; Dec. 10, 1993, vs. Houston).

Braden Smith leads the country in steals per game (7.0), while Zach Edey is first in rebounds per game (17.0) and second in blocks (6.0).



Edey has played 1,135 career minutes, averaging 27.7 points, 15.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per 40 minutes played in his career. Of players that have played at least 1,000 career minutes since 1980, Edey and LSU’s Shaquille O’Neal (1990-92) are the only players to average at least 25.0 points, 15.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per 40 minutes played.

Purchase Your Tickets

