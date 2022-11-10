Clarksville Parking Committee reports Cumberland Plaza pay machines to be upgraded November 15th

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parking Committee has announced that two pay machines located at Cumberland Plaza C-Lot will be replaced with updated models on Tuesday, November 15th, 2022. Parking rates will not be changed.

C-Lot is located adjacent to the Cumberland Parking Garage on Commerce Street and South Second Street.

Visitors to downtown Clarksville will be able to pay for parking by entering their license plate number at either kiosk. At activation, the new kiosks will accept coins or a card. A tap feature will also be added by the first of the year.

Parking is enforced between 8:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and is free on the weekends and after 5:00pm on weekdays.

Parking is $1.50 an hour, with a maximum of $6.00 per day. Customers are encouraged to bring accurate change as the kiosks do not provide change.

For more parking information, visit the City’s website at www.cityofclarksville.com/1144/Parking-Information.