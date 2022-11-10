Gateway Chamber Orchestra celebrates 10th anniversary of ‘Winter Baroque’ performances

Clarksville, TN – Gateway Chamber Orchestra presents two masterpieces composed by J.S. Bach to celebrate the GCO’s 10th anniversary of Winter Baroque programming.

The concert, presented on Saturday, November 19th, at Immanuel Baptist Church in Nashville, and Sunday, November 20th, at Madison Street Methodist Church in Clarksville, features dazzling music by the Baroque giant who codified the musical period in which he lived.

The Gateway Chamber Orchestra is excited to introduce nationally recognized choral director Tim Sharp as new director of the recently renamed Gateway Chorale. Soloists will include soprano Penny Shumate, countertenor Min Sang Kim, mezzo soprano Emma Jane Sharp and bass Christopher Mitchell.

Gateway Chamber Orchestra Music Director Gregory Wolynec says, “It is hard to believe that it has been 10 years since we debuted Winter Baroque programming. Beautiful works of Bach, Handel, Vivaldi and others have ushered in the Holiday season in the beautiful Madison Street sanctuary in Clarksville and we are delighted to share this program for the first time in Nashville’s Immanuel Baptist Church. This will be a glorious event!”

Orchestral Suite No. 4

All four suites are in a popular French style, with this work featuring one of the largest orchestras from that time period. After a grand overture featuring trumpets and drums, a group of French dances lead to a joyful ending with a festive Réjouissance (Celebration). Guest trumpeter Péter Solymosi joins us from Hungary for this special occasion.

Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme

Jean-Baptiste Lully is considered the greatest of the French Baroque composers. The court composer for Louis XIV, he defined French tastes with an emphasis on dance. His operas were famous for extensive use of ballet and faster dance styles than his predecessors. ‘Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme’ was Lully’s most successful collaboration with famed playwright Moliere, and tells a satirical story of social climbing. GCO is delighted to present a suite of rarely heard dances for this festive time of year.

Magnificat

The ‘Magnificat’, also known as ‘The Canticle of Mary’, is one of Bach’s most popular works. Sung in Latin, this piece showcases five soloists; two sopranos, an alto, a tenor and a bass. The text comes from the Gospel of Luke, and is about the visit made by the Virgin Mary to her cousin Elisabeth, who was also pregnant. She welcomed Mary with the words: ‘Blessed art thou among women, and blessed is the fruit of thy womb!’ Mary’s response, Magnificat anima mea Dominum (“My soul doth magnify the Lord.”) is the basis for this enduring music. The Magnificat is composed of twelve short parts, full of expressive power and praise about God’s compassion and mercy.



Winter Baroque

Bach – Orchestral Suite No. 4

Lully – Selections from ‘Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme’

Bach – Magnificat



Saturday, November 19th, at 7:30pm

Immanuel Baptist Church

222 Belle Meade Boulevard, Nashville, TN 37205



Sunday, November 20th, at 4:00pm

Madison Street United Methodist Church

313 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040



The Gateway Chamber Orchestra (GCO) is a nationally-recognized American cultural institution committed to enriching lives through innovative concerts, distinctive recordings, and inspiring educational programs. Conducted by Gregory Wolynec, the GCO performs at the George & Sharon Mabry Concert Hall on the campus of Austin Peay State University in Clarksville.



The ensemble debuted in the fall of 2008, and has grown into a classically modeled chamber orchestra comprised of leading symphony players, recording musicians, and university faculty from Middle Tennessee and beyond who delight in bringing their shared passion for the world’s greatest music to the community.



Visit www.gatewaychamberorchestra.com.