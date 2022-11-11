APSU Women’s Basketball travels to Chattanooga, Saturday

Austin Peay (1-0) at Chattanooga (1-1)

Saturday, November 12th, 2022 | 6:00pm

Chattanooga, TN | McKenzie Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team begins a five-game road trip against Chattanooga in a Saturday 6:00pm contest at McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Austin Peay State University (1-0) defeated Cumberland 81-35 in their season opener, Monday. The 46-point win was APSU’s largest since a 48-point victory against Tennessee State 93-45, on February 15th, 2003.

The 35 points allowed against the Phoenix were tied for the second-fewest in a game in the modern era of APSU women’s basketball, trailing only 29 points allowed against Milligan, on December 15th, 1976.



Graduate student Yamia Johnson led Austin Peay State University in the 81-point outing against the Phoenix. The Lexington, South Carolina native had a team-best 25 points – her fourth 25-point outing as a Gov. Johnson also led APSU with five three-pointers while shooting 5-for-10 from the deep.



Saturday is the 41st all-time meeting between the Govs and Mocs (1-1), with UTC leading the all-time series, 32-8. Each of the last two meetings between the two Volunteer State foes have been decided by one point, with the road team winning each matchup.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM (Jahmar Perkins – PxP / Zach Pugh – Color)

All Austin Peay State University women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip.

Tickets

Season and single-game tickets are on sale for the 2022-23 women’s basketball season! Fans can purchase their tickets online at LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or by calling the Austin Peay State University Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

From The Jump

Austin Peay State University tips off a five-game, 24-day road trip when it heads to Chattanooga to take on the Mocs.

Chattanooga leads the all-time series which dates back to 1977, 32-8.

The 40 meetings with the Mocs are the most for APSU against a team they have never been in the same conference.

Each of the last two games between Austin Peay State University and Chattanooga has been decided by one point.

Austin Peay State University defeated Cumberland, 81-35, in its season opener, its largest victory since a 48-point win against Tennessee State in 2003.

The Govs have won 19-straight games, and 31 of its last 33, when it scored 70 or more points. APSU was 13-0 in games that it reached 70 points last season.

APSU has won 16-straight games when it holds the opponent to under 50 points.

APSU has won four of its last six one-score games.

Austin Peay State University made 11 three-pointers against Cumberland in its season opener, its most in a game since hitting 12 against Butler, on November 20th, 2021.

The APSU Govs also had a 51.7 field-goal percentage in the win over CU, its highest since hitting 60.6 percent from the field against Tennessee State, on January 22nd.

Yamia Johnson led APSU with 25 points and 5-for-10 shooting from deep against Cumberland.

Mahogany Vaught leads the ASUN and is sixth nationally with six steals.

Liz Gibbs, Vaught and Jada Roberson tallied four steals in Monday’s win.

Gabby Zapata Smalls grabbed 10 rebounds

About the Chattanooga Mocs



2022 Record: 1-1 (0-0 SoCon)

2021 Record: 7-23 (5-9 SoCon)

2021 Season Result: The Chattanooga Mocs were the No. 6 seed in the 2022 Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Championship, and dropped a 70-63 overtime contest against No. 3 Furman in the tournament’s opening round

Returners/Newcomers: 8/6

Notable Returner: Abbey Cornelius was named to the SoCon All-Conference Second Team in addition to being a SoCon All-Defensive Team selection last season. She averaged 13.2 points and 8.9 rebounds while hitting 45.4 and 77.8 percent from the field and free-throw line, respectively.

Notable Newcomer: Yazz Wazeerun-Din spent her sophomore and junior seasons at Stetson where she was named a Second Team All-ASUN selections both seasons. Through two games in 2022, Wazeerun-Din leads the Mocs with 20 points per game and is 15-for-28 from the field.

Of Note: In addition to Cornelius, the Mocs return five players that averaged 6-or-more points last season, including their third-leading scorer in Brooke Hampel who averaged 9.0 points per game in 2021-22.

Series History

Saturday is the 41st meeting between the Governors and Mocs. UTC has won 32 games in the series that dates back to 1977; however, the two teams’ have split their last two games which were both decided by one point. The road team won each of the last two games.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the offseason and ahead of the Governors’ inaugural season as a member of the ASUN Conference, follow the women’s basketball team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team looks to earn its fourth all-time victory against a Southeastern Conference opponent – and first since 1997 – when it faces Vanderbilt in a Thursday, November 17th contest at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville. The game begins at 6:30pm.

The Governors have beaten the Commodores twice in program history, its most wins against any Power 5 opponent.