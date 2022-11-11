Austin Peay State University Volleyball drops Three Set match to Central Arkansas

Conway, AR – Tegan Seyring led the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team with nine kills as the Govs closed the road portion of their 2022 slate with a three-set loss (15-25, 16-25, 19-25) to Central Arkansas, Saturday, at the Prince Center.
Austin Peay (12-14, 5-10 ASUN) had an opportunity to extend the match in the third set. The APSU Govs used three-straight points on Marlayna Bullington’s serve to take a 9-6 lead as Bullington supplied a service ace and a kill. But Central Arkansas pieced together a 7-1 run to take a 17-13 lead it would not relinquish en route to the three-set win.
In addition to her nine kills, Seyring also had two blocks – the first was her 100th career block. Bullington supplied seven kills in the outing. Erin Eisenhart posted 14 digs and enters Sunday’s final regular-season match needing 16 digs to reach the 1,000-dig mark.
Next Up For APSU Volleyball
The Austin Peay State University volleyball team concludes the 2022 season when it hosts Jacksonville State in a Sunday 1:00pm match at the Dunn Center.