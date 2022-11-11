Austin Peay State University Volleyball drops Three Set match to Central Arkansas

Conway, AR – Tegan Seyring led the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team with nine kills as the Govs closed the road portion of their 2022 slate with a three-set loss (15-25, 16-25, 19-25) to Central Arkansas, Saturday, at the Prince Center.

Austin Peay (12-14, 5-10 ASUN) had an opportunity to extend the match in the third set. The APSU Govs used three-straight points on Marlayna Bullington’s serve to take a 9-6 lead as Bullington supplied a service ace and a kill. But Central Arkansas pieced together a 7-1 run to take a 17-13 lead it would not relinquish en route to the three-set win.

Central Arkansas (19-9, 11-4 ASUN) controlled the action in the opening two sets, winning both in wire-to-wire fashion. Jamiryana Hall, who led the Sugar Bears with 12 kills in the match, scored three in the opening set and added another five in the second.



In addition to her nine kills, Seyring also had two blocks – the first was her 100th career block. Bullington supplied seven kills in the outing. Erin Eisenhart posted 14 digs and enters Sunday’s final regular-season match needing 16 digs to reach the 1,000-dig mark.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team concludes the 2022 season when it hosts Jacksonville State in a Sunday 1:00pm match at the Dunn Center.