Clarksville-Montgomery County has Third Cheapest Gas Prices in Tennessee

Nashville, TN – After jumping up slightly on Halloween weekend, pump prices across Tennessee have since shifted lower.
The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.28 which is eight cents more expensive than one month ago and 13 cents more than one year ago.
“Despite the national gas price average moving higher this week, Tennessee gas prices are slowly but steadily trending lower again. Additional fluctuation cannot be ruled out for this week, however, it does seem likely that Tennesseans will continue to see a slight break at the pump over this week,” Cooper stated.
Quick Facts
- 46% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.25
- The lowest 10% of pump prices are $3.04 for regular unleaded
- The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.63 for regular unleaded
- Tennessee is the 6th least expensive market in the nation
National Gas Prices
Despite fewer U.S. drivers fueling up, the national average pump price rose four cents over the past week to hit $3.80. Rising oil prices fueled by worries over Russian oil production cuts have renewed concerns about global supplies. But the rise could be short-lived as reports of new Covid-19 restrictions in China signal a potential economic slowdown for the world’s top oil-consuming nation.
According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand dipped slightly from 8.93 million b/d to 8.66 million b/d last week, and total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 1.3 million bbl to 206.6 million bbl. Tighter supply and fluctuating oil prices have put upward pressure on gasoline prices. Pump prices could increase if supply remains tight alongside rising oil prices.
Today’s national average of $3.80 is nine cents less than a month ago and 38 cents more than a year ago.
National Oil Market Dynamics
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by $4.44 to settle at $92.61. Crude prices spiked at the end of last week after the dollar dropped in value. Moreover, the price of oil rose after the EIA reported that total domestic crude stocks had declined by 3.1 million bbl.
However, for this week, crude oil prices could face headwinds if market concerns regarding the likelihood of a recession persist. If economic growth stalls or reverses course, crude demand is likely to follow suit alongside prices.
Drivers can find current gas prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner.
Tennessee Regional Prices
- Most expensive metro markets – Memphis ($3.37), Jackson ($3.36), Johnson City ($3.30)
- Least expensive metro markets – Chattanooga ($3.20), Cleveland ($3.23), Clarksville-Hopkinsville ($3.26)
Tennessee Gas Price Averages
(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)
|
Monday
|
Sunday
|
Week Ago
|
Month Ago
|
One Year Ago
|
Tennessee
|
$3.283
|
$3.287
|
$3.325
|
$3.360
|
$3.151
|
Chattanooga
|
$3.205
|
$3.211
|
$3.283
|
$3.338
|
$3.145
|
Knoxville
|
$3.291
|
$3.292
|
$3.334
|
$3.354
|
$3.161
|
Memphis
|
$3.376
|
$3.375
|
$3.401
|
$3.385
|
$3.174
|
Nashville
|
$3.268
|
$3.272
|
$3.341
|
$3.410
|
$3.163
|
Click here to view current gasoline price averages
About AAA – The Auto Club Group
The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec, and two U.S. territories.
ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking, and financial services, travel offerings, and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 62 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.
For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.