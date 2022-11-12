Tennessee Titans play the Denver Broncos at Nissan Stadium, Sunday

Tennessee Titans (5-3) vs. Denver Broncos (3-5)

Sunday, November 13th, 2022 | Noon CST

Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium | TV: CBS (WTVF-5)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans (5-3) pass the midway point of their season this week as they host the Denver Broncos (3-5) for the first time since 2016. Kickoff at Nissan Stadium (capacity 69,143) is scheduled for noon CST on Sunday, November 13th.

Since the Broncos last visited Tennessee, the clubs have squared off on two occasions in Denver. Most recently, the Titans opened the 2020 campaign on a Monday night in Denver with a 16-14 win. In 2019, they were shut out 16-0 in the last game the Titans played before Ryan Tannehill was installed as the starting quarterback. Since then, the Titans’ 35-16 record (.686) ranks fourth in the NFL.

This week’s festivities at Nissan Stadium will include the Titans’ annual Salute to Service, a league-wide initiative to show gratitude for the sacrifices made by the military community.



The contest will be regionally televised on CBS, including Nashville affiliate WTVF NewsChannel 5. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Andrew Catalon, analyst James Lofton and reporter Amanda Renner.



Fans in Nashville can stream live Titans games with the newly-launched NFL+ subscription service, which offers access to all local games and all primetime games on phones and tablets, live local and national audio for every NFL game, and more.



The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans games across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Amie Wells and gameday host Rhett Bryan.

About the Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans traveled to the Kansas City Chiefs last week for a Sunday night clash with the Chiefs. With rookie quarterback Malik Willis making his second career start due to Tannehill’s injured ankle, the Titans built a 17-9 lead in the second half only to have the Chiefs tie the game with less than three minutes remaining in regulation.

After the Chiefs used a 28-yard field goal to take the lead in overtime, the Titans were unable to match it on the subsequent series and lost by a final score of 20-17.

Running back Derrick Henry rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns, recording his fifth consecutive 100-yard rushing game and his second consecutive performance with a pair of rushing touchdowns. A week after taking the franchise’s overall touchdown lead, he passed Earl Campbell (73) for the most rushing touchdowns in Titans/Oilers history. Henry now has 74 rushing touchdowns and 77 total career touchdowns.

The Titans’ defense compiled four sacks and an interception, notching its fifth straight outing with three or more sacks and its sixth consecutive contest with at least one interception. Denico Autry accounted for two of the sacks to bring his season total to a team-leading seven sacks, while second-round rookie cornerback Roger McCreary tallied his first career interception.

About the Denver Broncos

For the second consecutive week, the Tennessee Titans will face an AFC West team coming out of its bye. The Denver Broncos were off last week after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8 by a final score of 21-17. It ended a four-game losing skid for the Broncos.

The 2022 campaign marks the beginning of a new era in Denver. In January, the Broncos hired former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as head coach. Then in March, the team acquired nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks.

During his 10 seasons in Seattle, Wilson led the Seahawks to two Super Bowls, including a win over the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII. His 100.9 career passer rating ranks fourth in NFL history. In his first season in Denver, his passing numbers include 1,694 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions.

Gameday Charitable Drive

This Week’s Partner: The Bridge, Inc.

Items Needed: Single-serve chip bags

Fans attending Sunday’s game are encouraged to donate single-serve chip bags. The donations will go directly to The Bridge, Inc. for use in their Bridge to Kids bags. The Bridge, Inc. exists to alleviate the suffering of underprivileged children, the homeless, and the working poor by providing life-sustaining resources and a message of hope.

Collection sites will be positioned near the Nissan Stadium entrances, and volunteers will collect donated items before the game up until kickoff. The donation drop site at Gate 1 will remain open through the first quarter.