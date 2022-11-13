Marsha Blackburn Report: Thank You, Veterans!

Nashville, TN – Tennessee is proud to be home to over 400,000 veterans. On Veterans Day, I wanted to thank our courageous veterans for all they have done to preserve our freedom. We owe them a tremendous debt of gratitude that we can never fully repay.

As a member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, I am working to ensure that our veterans have access to the quality care and benefits they deserve. Today and every day, please join me in thanking them for their bravery and sacrifice.

Weekly Rundown

Throughout my career in Congress, I have been fighting to ensure our veterans get all that they need and deserve. This year, I introduced the Veterans Health Care Freedom Act to ensure that our veterans are able to find and access medical facilities in the Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) network.

I am always fighting to streamline the VA community care program to ensure veterans have access to the quality care they need in a timely matter. I also introduced the Strengthening VA Cybersecurity Act to protect veterans’ personal information by strengthening the VA’s cybersecurity systems. Veterans can find an overview of all available resources here on my website or contact my office for additional assistance.

American households are expected to pay an average of $1,359 in order to stay warm this winter due to President Joe Biden’s reckless energy policies. I’m joining my colleagues in taking a stand by issuing a stark warning to 51 law firms advising their clients in practices that undermine the American energy industry through Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives that increase energy costs and make energy independence impossible.

The Joe Biden administration’s war on American energy has been bad news for farmers and truckers. At an estimated $5.35 per gallon, diesel prices are approximately 50% higher this year compared to last year. This puts an enormous strain on the people who put food on our tables.

The looming diesel crisis will make supply chain problems worse and fuel the cost of living crisis. This is why I have been working hard to get rid of radicals’ Green New Deal initiatives so that we can drive down energy costs, ease the burden on our farmers and truckers, and make our nation self-sufficient again.

ICYMI