Tennessee Titans game history against the Denver Broncos

Nashville, TN – This is the 44th all-time contest between the Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans franchises, two of the eight charter members of the American Football League. The Titans lead the series with a 24-18-1 record, including a 23-16-1 record in the regular season and 1-2 mark in the playoffs.

After meeting twice per year in nine out of 10 AFL seasons (1960-69), the 1970 AFL-NFL merger instigated the Oilers’ move to the AFC Central and the Broncos to the AFC West. More recently, the organizations have clashed just eight times since the Titans have been in Tennessee.

While this week marks the third game in a four-year span between the Titans and Broncos, it is the first matchup at Nissan Stadium since 2016. On a Monday night to open the 2020 season (September 14th), they squared off in a near-empty Empower Field at Mile High due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Titans escaped that evening with a 16-14 victory after Stephen Gostkowski made a go-ahead 25-yard field goal with 17 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.



In Week 6 (October 13th) of the 2019 campaign, the Titans were shut out 16-0 by the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Titans starting quarterback Marcus Mariota was replaced by Ryan Tannehill during the game, and Tannehill would go on to start the Titans’ next 49 games. The Titans finished 7-3 down the stretch to earn a wild card spot and ultimately advance to the AFC title game with Tannehill at the helm.



The last time the Titans and Broncos met at Nissan Stadium was December 11th, 2016. In a game that featured 180 rushing yards by the Titans and 350 passing yards by the Broncos, the Titans outlasted the defending Super Bowl champions for a 13-10 victory. The Titans defense produced three sacks and recovered two fumbles—the second of which came in the final minute to seal the victory. The Broncos were limited to 18 total rushing yards the fifth-lowest total ever allowed by the Titans/Oilers defense.



The Broncos have won two out of three playoff meetings between the clubs. Dan Pastorini and Earl Campbell led the then-Oilers to a 13-7 wild card win in 1979 and would eventually fall in the AFC Championship Game that season to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Oilers and Broncos also played in Divisional Playoff games following the 1987 and 1991 seasons, with quarterback John Elway leading the Broncos to victory both times.

Most Recent Matchups

2013 Week 14 • Dec. 8, 2013 • Titans 28 at BRONCOS 51

The Denver Broncos storm back after the Tennessee Titans take a 21-10 lead in the first half, accumulating 24 unanswered points and scoring on seven consecutive drives. Kickoff temperature of 18 degrees makes it the fourth-coldest game in Titans/Oilers history.

Peyton Manning completes 39 of 59 passes for 397 yards and four touchdowns, while Matt Prater sets an NFL record with a 64-yard field goal for the Broncos. Justin Hunter catches four passes from Ryan Fitzpatrick for 114 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown. The Titans rush for three first-half touchdowns, including two by Shonn Greene.

2016 Week 14 • Dec. 11, 2016 • Broncos 10 at TITANS 13

The Tennessee Titans rush for 180 yards on 42 carries, including a one-yard touchdown run by DeMarco Murray on the Titans’ first drive. The Denver Broncos score 10 points in the fourth quarter after the Titans build a 13-0 lead in the first half.

The Titans recovered two fumbles on defense, including a game-clinching recovery by Daimion Stafford in the final minute (forced by Avery Williamson). Trevor Siemian passes for 334 yards for Denver, but the Broncos are limited to 18 rushing yards on nine carries.

2019 Week 6 • Oct. 13, 2019 • Titans 0 at BRONCOS 16

The Tennessee Titans suffer their first shutout loss since October 14th, 2018 vs. Baltimore. The Denver Broncos intercept Titans quarterbacks three times—the first two on passes by Marcus Mariota and the final time on a pass by Ryan Tannehill.

Tannehill relieves Mariota during the third quarter. The Broncos limit Derrick Henry to 28 yards on 15 rushing attempts. Brandon McManus boots three field goals for the Broncos, and Phillip Lindsay adds a touchdown.

2020 Week 1 • Sept. 14, 2020 • TITANS 16 at Broncos 14

In a season opener played without fans in the stadium due to COVID-19 restrictions, Stephen Gostkowski makes a game-winning 25-yard field goal with 17 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter after previously missing three field goals and one extra point.

Ryan Tannehill passes for 249 yards with touchdowns to tight ends MyCole Pruitt and Jonnu Smith. Derrick Henry carries 31 times for 116 yards. Corey Davis posts seven receptions for 101 yards. The Titans defense forces one turnover and limits Denver and quarterback Drew Lock to 33 percent on third down.