APSU announces it’s own Hot Sauce brands

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) launches its own brands of hot sauce.

The two sauces – Stacheville Sting, a moderately hot red sauce that gives a nod to the campus’ Governor mascot, and Govs Valiant Verde, a milder green sauce honoring the significant military community both on-campus and in Clarksville-Montgomery County – were unveiled after several months of coordination with a Tennessee-based company, Two Heads Hot Sauce.

The idea of creating a hot sauce surfaced as a collaboration between APSU’s Office of Public Relations and Marketing and Affinity Licensing, the University’s contracted licensing management company. The two organizations were seeking an original product to help promote the Austin Peay brand.

“We are always looking for unique ways to promote Austin Peay State University,” Bill Persinger, executive director of public relations and marketing at APSU, said. “In a meeting several months ago, our representative from Affinity Licensing, Brian Eubank, mentioned he was working with a new local company, Two Heads Hot Sauce, who had just created their own hot sauce line that’s Tennessee sourced. We brought in Jeremy Fyke from Two Heads, did a taste test with our senior leadership team and narrowed it down to two flavors. I then challenged our creative team, and they came up with a great pair of sauce names and label designs.”

The sauces are official Pick Tennessee Products, meaning the peppers and other ingredients are sourced right here in the University’s home state. They are gluten-free and low sodium, with no sugar added. The sauces are available online at www.twoheadsheat.com and sold in the University’s Ann Ross Bookstore (Barnes and Noble), as well as the campus’ convenience stores located in the Morgan University Center and Governors Terrace.

Two Heads was started in 2020 by Casey Maples and Jeremy Fyke. The company is driven by its values of faith, generosity, fun, and quality. It blends locally sourced ingredients into unique items with fresh fruits, smoke flavor and agave nectar. Two Heads is also proud to give back to the community by donating 10% of all sales to food banks, first responders, and St. Jude, among others.