Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for November 14th, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of November 14th, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Max is a young, male Scottish Terrier mix. He is a small/medium size guy, has been fully vetted, shots updated, and will be neutered before heading to his new home! For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Rowan is a beautiful male, medium size Domestic longhair kitten. He is litter box trained, fully vetted, shots updated and will be neutered before heading to his new home.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Quasi is a young female Domestic shorthair with very soulful eyes. This beauty is fully vetted, spayed, dewormed, and litter trained. She is good with polite, calm dogs but needs to be in a quieter home without children or other cats. She has a cool panther-like walk from an old shoulder injury ( no issues with it ) but it left her with a very distinct walk! She does love attention and isn’t afraid to ask for it.

She can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Sweet Babe is a lovely female domestic shorthair cat. She has been thoroughly vetted, spayed, litter trained, playful and enjoys attention. She is very affectionate and likes being with her people! Sweet Babe can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS).

Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is not quite 2 years old and a stunning Pit mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, house trained and on Heartworm prevention. Drako needs a cat-free home and will need a meet and greet if there are any other dogs in the family. He is good with other dogs but his energy levels and enthusiasm is just not every dog’s cup of tea.

Drako will need a large fenced yard and a family who will include him in their activities and make him part of the family. Jogging, swimming, and hiking are all ways to help this sweet boy burn off his energy. He enjoys his walks and will make a special someone a wonderful companion.

Drako’s ideal family will be dedicated to continuing his training and helping him live his best life.



This fabulous boy is so full of potential and just wants his forever family.



Come meet Drako through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Larry is a sweet, smart, loving, male Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, house trained and gets along fine with children. He does need a cat-free home and to be the only dog.

He loves toys and helping you in the yard so a fenced yard for him to enjoy and live his best life would be amazing. All he wants to do in his life is to be with his person/family. He is so loving and affectionate, a total velcro boy, and will be your best friend.

Larry can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Luna is an adorable 11-month-old female Labradoodle. She is funny, curious, and VERY high-energy. She will need a fenced yard and a very active outdoor adventure-type home will be needed. She would enjoy hiking, jogging, swimming and playing. She does great with other dogs and enjoys playtime with them.

She is fully vetted, spayed, heartworm negative and microchipped. She is working on her housetraining and is so eager to please that it won’t be much longer till she is fully trained. If you have a doggie door she is so smart it will not take her long to master it!! Luna needs a family committed to continuing her training and ensuring her energy levels are met! You will be rewarded with a wonderful companion!

For more details and information you can find Luna through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Puppies!! The Farm has plenty of puppies available at this time. This sweet baby is a Boxer/Pit mix. There are 2 left from this litter. They are 4 months old, up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. They both are very playful and working on leash manners and training.

If you are looking for that special new family member please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or https://www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Cheeto is an adorable male domestic shorthair. Cheeto is very mild-mannered but when he plays he plays hard and when he’s done he loves curling up in our lap. He plays well with other cats but hasn’t been around dogs yet. He is fully vetted, litter-trained, and neutered. Cheeto is looking for his forever family. PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on her and all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Bobby is a charming senior male Basset Hound. He has been vetted and aside from being a bit of an older guy he is in great health, neutered, and house-trained.

Bob The Basset is good with other dogs, cats, and children. His hunting days are over and Bob just wants to live the retirement life of napping, slow walks, and mealtime…. hey, who wouldn’t love that!!! He will make someone a wonderful, easy-going companion. If you think Bobby will be a great addition to your life, you can contact the rescue.

For more details call 931801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing