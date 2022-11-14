Clarksville Association of Realtors this Thanksgiving will feed 900 families for Thanksgiving

Clarksville, TN – Despite supply chain challenges and food shortages, Clarksville Association of REALTORS® (CAR) and it’s Spreading Our Support Foundation (SOS), will successfully host their annual food drive, Thanksgiving for All, helping 900 families have a special Thanksgiving this year.

These 900 Thanksgiving meals are going to organizations throughout the Clarksville community including: Clarksville Montgomery County School System (CMCSS); YAIPaks; Loaves and Fishes; Operation Standdown, and the Hispanic American Society.

Thanksgiving for All is funded through community donations, CAR’s members, and its Affiliates, with generous supply assistance from Hilltop Supermarket, Gordon Food Services, and Nicoletta’s Catering. Each meal provided is approximately $50.00 per family and includes a turkey and all the trimmings.



“We are so thankful for our Realtors, Affiliates, and the members in our community that make our Thanksgiving for All food drive such a success every year,” said Melanie Lacasse, 2022 SOS President, Clarksville Association of REALTORS ®. “It is heartwarming to see how many people come together to provide meals for those who need it this Thanksgiving Holiday,” said Lacasse.



This food drive is completely community driven and relies heavily on community support, and the time and passion of the CAR and SOS volunteers to be successful. Once again, our tireless volunteers have come through for our community and are able to provide 900 families with something to be thankful for this year.



If you or your business would like to help us achieve this goal of feeding 900 families, donations are welcome at: www.aplos.com/aws/give/CARSOS/general

About the Clarksville Association of Realtors®

The Clarksville Association of REALTORS® has over 1,300 active REALTOR® members and more than 100 Affiliate Partners working together to improve public awareness of the value REALTORS® bring to the community and to the benefits of their services.

The Clarksville Association of REALTORS® also promotes the success and future developments of its members in association with the Tennessee and National Associations of REALTORS®.