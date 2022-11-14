Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Peachers Mill Road water outage

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water valve maintenance work on Wednesday, November 16th, 2022 at 10:00pm on Peachers Mill Road from Broadmore Drive to Randell Drive causing a water outage for the following streets and roads.

Roads Affected

Peachers Mill Road (Broadmore Drive to Randell Drive)

Bancroft Drive

Lexington Drive (Marie Drive to Christy Court)

Marie Drive

Dalewood Drive

The water valve maintenance is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 6:00am on Thursday, November 17th.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com