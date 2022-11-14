Clarksville Police Department is looking for Runaway Juvenile Jerrod Simmons

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 17-year-old Jerrod Simmons, (black male).

He was last seen on November 5th around 3:00pm at Independence Place Apartments, 3193 Fort Campbell Boulevard.

Jerrod is 5’9” tall, weighs 177 pounds, has brown eyes, black shoulder-length twists, and was wearing black/dark gray pants, and a black t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check his status or contact CPD Detective Steinlage at 931.648.0656, ext. 5472.