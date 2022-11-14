Clarksville Police Department releases update to Shooting on Wild Fern Lane

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department reports that the shooting that occurred on November 7th was the result of a road rage incident that began on Fort Campbell Boulevard at around 12:30pm between the occupants of a tan/bronze Ford Taurus with dark tinted windows and the victim that was driving a gold Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The victim was shot near the intersection of Tobacco Road and Wild Fern Lane. He is still hospitalized and is currently paralyzed from the waist down.

The driver of the Taurus has been described as a black female and the passenger that shot the victim is described as a black male with short dreads.



Detectives are asking anyone that might have witnessed the road rage incident or someone who is familiar with the occupants of the suspect vehicle to please call 911. There is no other information available for release at this time.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Steinlage at 931.648.0656, ext. 5472.



To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.