Cumberland Winds Jazz Project takes you back to yesteryear with “1940s Radio Days” at the Roxy Regional Theatre

Clarksville, TN – Join the Roxy Regional Theatre this weekend as the Cumberland Winds Jazz Project teams with Clarksville’s oldest professional theatre to recreate an old-time radio show from the 1940s.

Combining traditional big band music with radio skits, vintage advertisements and a war newsflash or two, the “Cumberland Winds Jazz Project: 1940s Radio Days” will play the Roxy Regional Theatre for two evenings only, Friday, November 18th at 7:00pm and Saturday, November 19th at 7:00pm.

In the intimate setting of the Roxy Regional Theatre, The Jazz Project will present music from the popular big bands of the 1940s, including Glenn Miller, Count Basie, Gene Krupa and Stan Kenton.



The evenings’ featured vocalist will be Charlie King, singing such all-time favorites such as “A Foggy Day,” “You’re Nobody ‘Till Somebody Loves You” and “It Had to Be You.” Our very own David Graham, Production Associate and company member at the Roxy Regional Theatre, will serve as your radio announcer for the evening.



Tickets are $20.00 and may be purchased online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the Roxy Regional Theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to the performance).

Tickets

Health And Safety Precautions

While not required in the 40th Anniversary Season, we welcome and encourage masks for all patrons and visitors. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

About the Cumberland Winds

The Cumberland Winds is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization exists to promote and foster excellence in wind and jazz ensembles in the regional Tennessee Cumberland River area. The organization provides quality professional-level performing ensembles and promotes and provides musical educational venues, clinics, and master classes for students and adults.

The musical groups which make up the Cumberland Winds include a concert band, big band, dixie band, jazz combo, brass quintet, and woodwind quintet, as well as a number of solo instrumentalists.

For more information, visit www.cumberlandwinds.org.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org