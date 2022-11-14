This Week at APSU: First-ever 15K Entrepreneur Challenge, a ‘Zombie Prom’, Friendsgiving

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Business is hosting its first-ever 15K Entrepreneur Challenge on Tuesday, November 15th from 5:00pm to 7:00pm in the Gentry Auditorium of the Kimbrough Building. The event is free and open to the public.

The Entrepreneurship Challenge is an idea pitch contest with $15,000 in prize money to be awarded between the top three ideas pitched by APSU students who formed teams earlier this semester.

This will be the final pitch contest where six teams will present live to a panel of executives. Each team has 15 minutes to pitch and answer questions during the forum.

‘Zombie Prom’ hits campus

It’s still spooky season in the APSU Department of Theatre and Dance, and they’re about to put on a “Zombie Prom”! The show will be from November 17th-19th at 7:30pm and on November 18th-19th at 2:00pm.

Buy your tickets here.

Clarksville Children’s Chorus fall concert

The Community School of the Arts Clarksville Children’s Chorus will perform on Monday, November 14th, 2022 at 6:30pm in the George and Sharon Mabry Concert Hall. The concert is free and open to the public and will include the APSU University Singers.

WNDAACC Friendsgiving

The Wilbur N. Daniel African American Cultural Center will have its Friendsgiving from 11:00am to 2:00pm at the center in Clement Room 120. This is a drop-in free event.

Nonprofit Day on November 17th

The Austin Pay State University Department of Sociology and Community Development is hosting its first Nonprofit Day. Many nonprofits will be on campus to meet with students on November 17th from 10:00am to 1:00pm in the APSU Morgan University Center Ballroom.

Operation Commissary on Friday

Veterans, active-duty military and their families, and all military-affiliated students can come to the APSU Newton Military Family Resource Center to receive free groceries on Friday, November 18th from noon to 1:00pm.

Amir Aghareb: ‘The Sky is [Still] Mine’ continues

Austin Peay State University photography Professor Amir Aghareb will present his work in “The Sky is [Still] Mine” continues through December 9th at The New Gallery on campus.

Aghareb enjoys taking carefully composed 2D conventional photographs as well as nonconventional work that pushes the usual definition of the medium. Illuminated encapsulated photographs in translucent cubic frames, laser-etched tea-toned cyanotypes of photographs taken by cellphone, heavily composited photographs that question the trustworthiness of a photograph and works that occupy the space rather than just a part of the wall are examples of his work.



His recent work is about physical spaces. He explores the similarities and differences one is exposed to when being relocated. The work is also about finding peace, where one can extend their imagination and place themselves wherever they desire. It is about looking high above when surrounded by unfamiliarity. As the Persian poet Sohrâb Sepehrî said, “No matter where I am, the sky is [still] mine.”

There are several events associated with this exhibition:

Aghareb will present an artist lecture on his work and creative practice on November 16th at 6:00pm in Room 120 of the APSU Art + Design building.

A reception and gallery talk with Aghareb will be in The New Gallery on November 17th beginning at noon.

This exhibition will be open during Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Walk on December 1st from 5:00pm to 7:30pm.

