Austin Peay State University the passing of former athletics director Johnny Miller

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) is saddened to announce the passing of Johnny Miller, an alumnus who also served as the university’s director of athletics for six years. He passed away November 14th at the age of 90.

Miller received his bachelor and master’s degrees from what was then Austin Peay State College. After serving in the U.S. Army for two years, he started a career in education that covered 44 years.

Miller was hired as director of athletics at Austin Peay State University in the summer of 1978, a role he would serve in until 1984. He also served as the Governors golf coach for the final three years of his tenure. Miller left the Governors to become director of Clarksville-Montgomery County schools.

Inducted into the TSSAA Hall of Fame in 1999, Miller’s high school teaching and coaching included stints at New Providence Junior High School (1956-58), Greenwood Junior High School (1958-64), and Clarksville High School (1964-71). He then was assistant director of TSSAA for six years (1972-78) before becoming Austin Peay State University’s athletics director.



Miller also was a high school official for 18 years and an NCAA official for several years, earning recognition as one of the top 25 basketball officials in Ohio Valley Conference history.



Miller’s career concluded after serving 11 seasons as headmaster at Clarksville Academy, which named its athletics addition the Miller Activities Center in his honor.



Visitation will be held from 4:00pm-7:00pm, Thursday, at Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home and at 1:00pm, Friday, at Hilldale United Methodist Church prior to funeral services at 2:00pm.