Austin Peay State University to host Baseball Clinic, November 29th

Clarksville, TN – A unique opportunity for baseball-loving fathers and their children is in the offing this month when the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team and head coach Roland Fanning host their first Father & Son Baseball Clinic, Tuesday, November 29th, 2022 at Raymond C. Hand Park.

However, this opportunity is more than just a baseball clinic. At $100.00 for two people, participants receive two 2023 baseball season tickets, a team-autographed baseball, a tour of the Downey Baseball Operations Center & Clubhouse, instruction from Austin Peay State University players and coaches, photo opportunities, and t-shirts.

Fifty spots are available for the November 29th clinic, which begins at 6:00pm on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Tickets may be purchased through the Austin Peay State University Athletics Ticket Office either online at LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or by phone at 931.221.7329 (PEAY).