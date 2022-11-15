43.3 F
Austin Peay State University to host Baseball Clinic, November 29th

Clinic Participants also receive Two 2023 Baseball Season Tickets

Austin Peay State University to hold Father and Son Baseball Clinic on November 29th. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU BaseballClarksville, TN – A unique opportunity for baseball-loving fathers and their children is in the offing this month when the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team and head coach Roland Fanning host their first Father & Son Baseball Clinic, Tuesday, November 29th, 2022 at Raymond C. Hand Park.

However, this opportunity is more than just a baseball clinic. At $100.00 for two people, participants receive two 2023 baseball season tickets, a team-autographed baseball, a tour of the Downey Baseball Operations Center & Clubhouse, instruction from Austin Peay State University players and coaches, photo opportunities, and t-shirts.


Fifty spots are available for the November 29th clinic, which begins at 6:00pm on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Tickets may be purchased through the Austin Peay State University Athletics Ticket Office either online at LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or by phone at 931.221.7329 (PEAY).

