Tennessee Gas Prices jump up Two Cents

Nashville, TN – Tennesseans once again saw fluctuating pump prices over last week. Today’s state gas price average is nearly two cents more expensive than last Monday’s.

The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.30 which is nine cents less expensive than one month ago and 16 cents more than one year ago.

“Fluctuating gas prices early last week gave way to gradually declining pump prices at the end of the week,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Even though we are starting the week two cents above where we were last week, we are on the fourth day of a decline in our state gas price average.”



“This week, Tennesseans can likely expect pump prices to ebb and flow again, but the good news is that we aren’t expecting any big swings at the pump for now, assuming market conditions hold steady,” Cooper stated.

Quick Facts

36% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.25

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $3.06 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.62 for regular unleaded

Tennessee is the 8th least expensive market in the nation

National Gas Prices

The national average for a gallon of gasoline slid three cents in the past week to $3.77. The main reason is the global cost for oil, gasoline’s main ingredient, has been stuck in a narrow price range of $85.00 to $92.00 a barrel for several weeks.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased from 8.66 million b/d to 9.01 million b/d last week. Total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by nearly 1 million bbl to 205.7 million bbl. Tight supply and robust gasoline demand would typically push pump prices higher, but fluctuating oil prices have limited cost increases.

Today’s national average of $3.77 is 13 cents less than a month ago and 36 cents more than a year ago.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by $2.49 to settle at $88.96. Although crude prices jumped at the end of the week due to a weakening dollar, prices dropped earlier in the week after the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude stocks increased dramatically by 4 million bbl.

The inventory rise could mean that demand is falling due to growing economic concerns in the market. For this week, market concerns that economic growth will stall or reverses course, leading to lower crude demand, could push prices lower.

Drivers can find current gas prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Jackson ($3.37), Cleveland ($3.36), Memphis ($3.35)

metro markets – Jackson ($3.37), Cleveland ($3.36), Memphis ($3.35) Least expensive metro markets – Morristown ($3.25), Chattanooga ($3.26), Knoxville ($3.26)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $3.301 $3.308 $3.283 $3.394 $3.138 Chattanooga $3.263 $3.281 $3.205 $3.343 $3.116 Knoxville $3.267 $3.273 $3.291 $3.391 $3.156 Memphis $3.352 $3.351 $3.376 $3.454 $3.167 Nashville $3.327 $3.336 $3.268 $3.403 $3.145 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec and two U.S. territories.

ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 62 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.

For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.