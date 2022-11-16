APSU Recognized as a Phi Kappa Phi Circle of Excellence Gold Chapter

Clarksville, TN – The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi—the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines—recently recognized the as a Circle of Excellence Gold Chapter, the second-highest commendation a chapter can receive from the organization.

The award is given to chapters that exceed expectations in chapter operations and who demonstrate sustainability and vitality as a chapter of Phi Kappa Phi.

The Circle of Excellence program was introduced in 2018. The program recognized 70 chapters this year, including 20 with the Gold distinction. Phi Kappa Phi currently has chapters on more than 325 select campuses in the United States, its territories and the Philippines.



“Our chapters and officers are the foundation of Phi Kappa Phi. We are proud to recognize and celebrate the chapters that exemplify our mission through the Circle of Excellence Awards,” said Society Executive Director and CEO Dr. Bradley R. Newcomer.



The Circle of Excellence Gold honor is given to chapters who scored a 95-99 out of 100 on a criteria scale that evaluates chapter health indicators. By receiving the Gold distinction, the Austin Peay chapter is recognized as a thriving organization that holds annual initiations, upholds the Society Bylaws, regularly attends chapter training opportunities and submits a chapter-endorsed nominee to the Phi Kappa Phi Fellowship Program.



“Our chapter is honored to be recognized as a Circle of Excellence Award recipient for 2022-2023! The gold status represents our commitment to academic excellence, service, and lifelong learning,” said chapter president Christina Chester-Fangman.

Chapters achieving the Circle of Excellence Gold distinction receive:

A commendation letter from the Society sent to chapter officers and campus administration

Special recognition on the Phi Kappa Phi website

Specially-designed logo for use in chapter communications

A $200.00 cash award

To learn more about the Circle of Excellence program, please visit www.phikappaphi.org/2023Excellence.

About Phi Kappa Phi

Founded in 1897, Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Phi Kappa Phi inducts approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni annually.

The Society has chapters on more than 325 select colleges and universities in the United States, its territories and the Philippines. Membership is by invitation only to the top 10 percent of seniors and graduate students and 7.5 percent of juniors.

Faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction also qualify. The Society’s mission is “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and engage the community of scholars in service to others.”

For more information, visit www.PhiKappaPhi.org.