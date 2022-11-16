Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball travels to Nashville to face Vanderbilt

Austin Peay (2-0) at Vanderbilt (4-0)

Thursday, November 17th, 2022 | 6:30pm CT

Nashville, TN | Memorial Gymnasium

Clarksville, TN – After opening its season with back-to-back victories, Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team heads down Interstate 24 to take on Vanderbilt in a Thursday game at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville. The tip-off is at 6:30pm CT.

The Governors (2-0) opened their season with an 81-35 victory against Cumberland in the Winfield Dunn Center, on November 7th, before tipping off its current five-game road trip with a 58-53 win against Chattanooga, on November 12th.

Graduate student Yamia Johnson led Austin Peay State University in its opening week with 20.0 points per game and a 63.6 field-goal percentage, both of which were third in the ASUN Conference. Johnson had a team-best 25 points in the season opener against the Phoenix, before scoring 15 second-half points in the win at Chattanooga.



Newcomer and graduate student Mariah Adams had a season-high 20 points in Saturday’s win against the Mocs. The Little Rock, Arkansas native also led the Govs with a trio of assists, with the final coming on APSU’s go-ahead three-pointer from freshman Anala Nelson with 1:34 remaining in the game.



Thursday’s game is the 19th all-time meeting between the Governors and Commodores (4-0). Austin Peay looks to earn its third win against Vanderbilt – its most against any Power 5 opponent – and its fourth against a member of the Southeastern Conference.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM (Jahmar Perkins)

All Austin Peay State University women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com

TV: SEC Network + (Andrew Allegretta)

From The Jump

Thursday’s game is the second of five-straight road games for the Governors.

Austin Peay State University defeated Chattanooga in its last game, 58-53, November 12th.

The Governors have won four of their last five games against teams from the Volunteer State, outscoring the opposition by an average of 12.6. points per game in that span.

APSU opened the season with back-to-back wins for the third time in the last four seasons.

The APSU Govs’ three wins against the SEC are its most against any Power 5 conference, while its two wins against the Commodores are its most against a Power 5 opponent.

Yamia Johnson leads Austin Peay State University in points per game (20.0), field-goal percentage (.636), three-point percentage (.500), despite being fourth on the team in minutes per game (27.5).

After scoring 20 points against Chattanooga, Mariah Adams is second in points per game (15.5) and leads the Govs in assists (five) and made free throws (10).

Austin Peay State University has made a three-pointer in 469-straight games, a streak that began against Kennesaw State, on December 19th, 2006

The Govs have won 19-straight games, and 31 of their last 33, when scoring 70-or-more points. APSU was 13-0 when reaching 70 points last season.

APSU has won 16-straight games when holding its opponent under 50 points.

About the Vanderbilt Commodores



2022 Record: 4-0 (0-0 SEC)

2021 Record: 16-19 (4-12 SEC)

2021 Season Result: Vanderbilt fell in the second round of the 2022 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament, but earned a bid to the Women’s National Invitational Tournament. There, the Commodores defeated Murray State and Liberty in the tournament’s first two, before falling to Middle Tennessee in the third round.

Returners/Newcomers: 7/5

Notable Returner: Jordyn Cambridge was a 2021-22 All-SEC Defensive Team selection last season and earned her second-straight Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Watch List selection prior to this season.

Notable Newcomer: Ciaja Harbison spent the last four seasons at Saint Louis, where she finished as the Billikens second-leading all-time scorer with 1688 points. This, season, Harbison is averaging 17.0 points and posting a 52.5 field-goal percentage through four games this season.

Series History

Thursday is the 20th all-time meeting between Austin Peay State University and Vanderbilt. The Commodores lead the all-time series, 17-2, and are 9-1 in Nashville against the Govs. APSU’s two wins against Vanderbilt are its most against a Power 5 opponent.

The Govs last defeated Vanderbilt, December. 10th, 1977 in Clarksville.

