Clarksville Police Department reports Shooting Victim on Pine Mountain Road passes away

Clarksville, TN – At approximately 12:36pm on Tuesday, November 15th, 2022, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to the area of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Drive for a shooting that had already occurred.

While officers were on the scene on Pine Mountain road, a vehicle arrived at Tennova Healthcare with a gunshot victim who was flown to Nashville by a life-flight helicopter. The victim, 19-year-old Emmanuel Allen Jr. (black male) of Nashville died as a result of his injuries.

Detectives with the Clarksville Police Department Special Operations Homicide Unit have arrested 18-year-old William Jamal Brown, from Clarksville, and charged him with criminal homicide. They currently have a 15-year-old male juvenile detained and more charges are pending. This was not a random act as the occupants of both vehicles were acquainted with each other. The next of kin notifications have been made.



One of the vehicles involved in the shooting that occurred on Pine Mountain Road was a blue Nissan Versa that has a spare tire donut on the right rear side of the vehicle. Detectives are asking anyone in the immediate area of Pine Mountain Road to review their video security cameras on November 15th, around 12:36pm, and see if their system captures images of this vehicle.



This is still an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Martin at 931.648.0656, ext. 5224.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.