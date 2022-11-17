APSU Men’s Golf signs Seth Smith for 2023-24 Season

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head men’s golf coach Robbie Wilson has announced the addition of Seth Smith for the 2023-24 academic and athletic year.

“Seth is a tremendous talent who we believe has the game to thrive at the college level,” said Wilson. “I am excited to add Seth and his family to the Governor program.”

A Campbellsville, Kentucky product, Smith prepped at Taylor County High School under coach Todd Polston. During his senior season in 2022, Smith helped the Cardinals win a region title and finish as the runner-up at the Kentucky State Championship while finishing as the runner-up for Kentucky’s Mr. Golf Award.



Outside of his standout prep career, Smith was ranked sixth in Kentucky and 272nd in the United States by the Junior Golf Scoreboard. Smith also posted a trio of top-10 finishes in American Junior Golf Association, including a win at the GolfWeek Junior Tour at Cherry Blossom in March of 2022.



Smith also played tennis for the Cardinals during his prep career. His brother, Logan, played baseball at Western Kentucky and Campbellsville, and his sister, Loren, was a cheerleader at Kentucky.



The Austin Peay State University men’s golf team will be back in action when it kicks off the spring with the Battle of the Border match against Murray State, on February 11th, at the Hopkinsville Country Club in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. The Govs’ first tournament of the spring will be when they travel to the Mickey Mouse Intercollegiate, February 19th-21st, hosted by Bellarmine at the Disney Lake Buena Vista Golf Course in Orlando, Florida.



For news and results, follow the APSU men's golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.