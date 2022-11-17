Austin Peay State University Music Department to to hold David Steinquest, Friends Happy Holidays Concert

Clarksville, TN – December is quickly approaching, which means it’s time again for the cozy holiday concert hosted each year by David Steinquest, Austin Peay State University (APSU) professor of music.

The performance is on Friday, December 2nd, 2022 at 7:30pm in the Mabry Concert Hall in the APSU Music/Mass Communication Building.

This year’s show includes selections from While Shepherds Watched, the 2017 recording by We Three & the Kings (Allison Steinquest, Paul Binkley, and David Steinquest).

The performance features an incredible band: Allison Steinquest, vocals; Paul Carrol Binkley, guitar and vocals; Kevin Madill, piano; Tony Nagy, bass; Sam Campbell, drums; David Steinquest, percussion; and the APSU Percussion Ensemble.



The concert includes Christmas standards like The Twelve Days of Christmas, Oh Night Divine, While Shepherds Watched, O Come Emmanuel, Christmas Don’t Be Late, Carol of the Bells, Away in a Manger and Silent Night. However, the tunes are dressed up in unusual and innovative arrangements that give them new life. The show will have a homey atmosphere with the stage set up like a living room complete with Christmas decorations.



Admission is two cans of food (donated to Loaves & Fishes) or $5.00. Bring your cans to the Music Office (MMC 139) from 8:00am-3:30pm, Monday-Friday. To buy your tickets: https://epay.apsu.edu/C20023_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=321.



Tickets go on sale Friday, November 18th, 2022. This concert has sold out every year, so make sure to get your tickets ahead of time.