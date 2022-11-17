Blanchfield Army Community Hospital releases Thanksgiving holiday, Fort Campbell DONSA services

Fort Campbell, KY – In observance of the Thanksgiving Day federal holiday, Thursday, November 24th, 2022, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) outpatient services, including outpatient pharmacies, and the appointment line will be closed.

BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services, and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7.

Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Activities November 25th

BACH Patient-Centered Medical Homes will consolidate services, Friday, November 25th. Patients enrolled to Air Assault, Byrd Family, Gold, and Young Eagle Medical Homes will be seen by appointment in the Air Assault Family Medical Home inside the C Building of the hospital.

Screaming Eagle Medical Home remains open during normal business hours. Soldier-Centered Medical Homes will consolidate to LaPointe Army Medical Home. Patients needing primary care services should call the appointment line at 270.798.4677 or 931.431.4677 to book an appointment.



BACH’s Behavioral Health services, including Embedded Behavioral Health Clinics, remain open Friday, November 25th. BACH Physical and Occupational Therapy Clinics are open until noon for scheduled appointments only. Byrd and LaPointe Physical Therapy Clinics will close.



All other BACH specialty services will be closed Friday, November 25th for the DONSA. Expectant mothers who need urgent care and are less than 20 weeks pregnant, should go to the Emergency Center. Expectant mothers who are greater than 20 weeks pregnant and need urgent care should go to the Labor and Delivery Unit.



Taylor Dental Clinic will be open for dental sick call, Friday, November 25th. Patients can contact 270.798.5429 or 270.798.6362 for assistance.

Pharmacy Services

Town Center Pharmacy opens 9:00am to 5:00pm Friday, November 25th. Main, LaPointe, and Byrd Pharmacy will be closed on the DONSA. Screaming Eagle Pharmacy remains open on November 25th to their assigned patients.

The Town Center Pharmacy opens normal Saturday business hours, 8:00am-4:00pm, November 26th.

All outpatient services reopen Monday, November 28th.

TRICARE Nurse Advice Line

After hours and on national holidays, beneficiaries may utilize TOL or call the MHS Nurse Advice Line at 1.800.TRICARE (874.2273). Nursing staff who support the NAL phone lines can assist beneficiaries with non-life-threatening medical concerns and provide further guidance. Beneficiaries experiencing a medical emergency, such as severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, should call 911.

With services from TRICARE Online Patient Portal Secure Messaging at www.TOLSecureMessaging.com, patients can book appointments, request and review lab and test results, securely email their care team a question, request medication refills, or request a referral. To register for online services, visit your care team administrator.

Patients may book or cancel appointments through www.tricareonline.com 24/7 or through BACH’s Appointment Line at 270.798.HOSP (4677) or 931.431.HOSP during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 6:00am-4:30pm.